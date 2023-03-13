Rihanna Changed Into a Bump-Baring Cropped Faux Fur Stole at the Oscars

As if two outfits weren't enough, Rihanna changed into a third show-stopping look during the 2023 Oscars.



After hitting the red carpet in a sheer black and leather bandeau dress from Alaïa, Ri changed into a custom Maison Margiela beaded lingerie top and lace pants to perform her Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. And just when everyone thought she was done changing her clothes, the singer appeared in yet another bold maternity look.

This time, the mom-to-be opted for a gorgeous green custom Bottega Veneta set consisting of a cropped faux fur stole that was wrapped around her chest and arms and draped onto the floor — all while showing off her growing stomach. Rihanna paired the bump-baring top with a matching silk skirt with a leg slit, revealing a pair of strappy sandals that laced up her legs underneath. She accessorized with mint green leather gloves and gemstone earrings, while her beauty look included a peachy-pink lip and rosy cheeks.

Rihanna's longtime partner A$AP Rocky was there to support her, and they posed for photos together backstage following her performance. For his part, he wore a cream-colored suit with black lapels and a white button-down underneath.



The couple, who are already parents to a 9-month-old son, are expecting their second child together later this year. Rihanna revealed she was pregnant again while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in a skintight red Loewe ensemble.