Rihanna Shared Photos of Her Breastfeeding Son RZA While Highlighting Her New Maternity Bra

“Not ur mama's maternity bras."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 @ 11:49AM
Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Photo:

getty

As the reigning queen of stellar maternity fashion, Rihanna knows more than anyone that motherhood doesn’t have to be boring (sartorially or otherwise)  — and she just continued to prove that point by showing off her new maternity bra with the help of one extra-special guest: her 1-year-old son, RZA.

On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate detailed the new bra from her intimates and lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, by sharing a trio of photos to the brand’s Instagram account. In the snaps, Ri beamed at the camera while wearing the simple black demi bra, which featured a detachable panel for breastfeeding. The soon-to-be mother-of-two demonstrated the bra’s functionality by breastfeeding RZA, who she shares with A$AP Rocky, in two of the photos, and she finished the look by adding an array of gold rings.

The A-lister wore her raven hair down straight with her choppy forehead fringe on full display in the snaps, and she rounded out her glam by adding a bronzy complexion and a vibrant pink lip color.

“Not ur mama's maternity bras ... designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA #SavageXMaternity,” the brand captioned its post.

Yes, Rihanna Is Pregnant Again

Savage x Fenty’s post comes as Rihanna is expected to give birth to her second child sometime this fall after announcing news of her pregnancy during her iconic Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance in February. 

When talking about her experience with motherhood around the time of the performance, Ri opened up about how having RZA made her feel like she can now “take on the world.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," she said. "So, as scary as that was … there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Paired Her Red-Hot Bikini With the Sweetest Message For Her Son
ciara russell wilson espys
Ciara Is Pregnant With Her and Russell Wilson’s Third Child
taylor swift meeting alicia keys son eras tour
Taylor Swift Penned the Sweetest Note to Alicia Keys’s Son When Meeting Him at the Eras Tour
Serena Williams Baby Bump
Serena Williams Cradled Her Baby Bump in a Gucci Crop Top and Matching Miniskirt
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes's Socks-Over-Sweatpants Look Is a Major Weekend Mood
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her "Incredible Surrogate" Is Pumping for Wren
KhloÃ© Kardashian Holding True Thompson Pre-K Graduation Instagram Photo
Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Matched in Sweet White Dresses
Lindsay Lohan visits "The Drew Barrymore Show"
Of Course Lindsay Lohan Quoted ‘Mean Girls’ in Her Latest Postpartum Update
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Corseted Floral Dress for National Spritz Day
Sarah Michelle Gellar IG
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore a Plunging White Puff-Sleeved One-Piece
hilary swank cannes film festival
Hilary Swank Says Turning 49 as a First-Time Mom Made for Her “Happiest Birthday of All”
Beyonce "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium
Madonna Shared a Rare Photo of Beyoncé With Daughter Rumi After Her Renaissance Tour Tribute
Keke Palmer Black Gown at 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards
Keke Palmer Just Got Really Real About Postpartum Weight Loss
Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan's Son Got the Cutest Gifts From Jamie Lee Curtis
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Pink Dress 2020 Golden globes
Priyanka Chopra's Version of Hot Girl Summer Includes a Checkered Bikini and Quality Time With Nick Jonas
Serena Williams Neon Yellow and Pink Gown 2019 Met Gala
Serena Williams Ushered in Her “Next Great Adventure” in a Bump-Baring Crop Top and Striped Miniskirt