Rihanna Is Reportedly the "Happiest She Has Ever Been" Since Becoming a Mom

While Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show (pregnancy announcement and all) left most of the world craving her next album drop, the singer herself is reportedly focusing on continuing to grow her family — and she couldn’t be more excited about becoming a mother of two.

On Tuesday, a source told People that Rihanna’s “main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son.”

The singer, who shocked the world with news of baby no. 2 by baring her belly in a skin-tight red Loewe ensemble during Sunday’s show, welcomed her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky last May.

“She still feels passionate about creating music, but she doesn't have major plans right now,” the source continued. “She will take on an occasional project, but she has no plans to commit to a whole new album. She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been.”

The source’s comments come just days after Rihanna shared a similar sentiment when speaking at a pre-Super Bowl press conference with Apple Music. “The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child,” she shared of finding a healthy work-life balance. “That's the currency now, that's where it goes. The magnitude of how much it weighs.”

“When you make decisions of what you're going to say yes to, it has to be worth it,” Rihanna said, later adding, “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see this.”