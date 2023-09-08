Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Second Baby's Name Has Been Revealed

Of course, it's something you'd never guess.

Published on September 8, 2023 @ 08:04AM
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have named their second baby, and the moniker is one you'd probably never guess. After all, this is Rihanna, pop superstar and billionaire business mogul, we're talking about. There's nothing ordinary about her. 

On Thursday, The Blast obtained a copy of the baby's official birth certificate, which revealed that Rihanna and Rocky named their second child, a son, Riot Rose Mayers. Not only does Riot stick with the couple's "R" naming tradition (their first baby is named RZA), but it also might be a nod to dad A$AP's song recently-released song "Riot," featuring Pharrell Williams. 

Last month, it was reported that Rihanna — who announced her pregnancy during the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year — secretly gave birth to her and A$AP's second child on August 1st. And with the newborn's arrival, the singer feels her "family is now complete," according to a source at People. “It’s something she’s always wanted," the insider told the outlet, adding: "She loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment." 

As for Rihanna and Rocky's relationship, it's reportedly better than it's ever been since becoming parents. "Rihanna and A$AP are great right now. They’re so excited to grow their family and are so united when it comes to parenting," a source previously shared with Entertainment Tonight. "They have so much fun together and are very in love. They already shared a special connection and parenting together has made their bond even stronger."

