Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Welcomed Their Second Child Together

Following the most iconic pregnancy announcement, maybe ever (and several months' worth of stellar maternity looks to match), Rihanna and her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are officially parents of two. People confirmed the news of the new baby's arrival after TMZ initially reported that the baby was born on Aug. 3. There's no news yet on the baby's name. Neither Ri's or Rocky's respective teams have confirmed the news just yet.

While Rihanna and Rocky’s newest addition will soon join their 1-year-old baby boy, RZA (named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan), at home, the singer recently opened up about how her second pregnancy differed from her first when ascending the famed Met Gala steps back in May.

“It's so different from the first one,” she told ET before heading into the event. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”

getty images

Despite any discomfort that may have accompanied her pregnancy, Rih has long been vocal about what becoming a mother has meant to her — and how it’s impacted the projects she now chooses to take on.

“The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child,” she said of finding a healthy work-life balance during a press conference with Apple Music earlier this year. “That's the currency now. That's where it goes. The magnitude of how much it weighs.”