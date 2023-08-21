Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Welcomed Their Second Child Together

And RZA is officially a big brother.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 @ 05:10PM
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards
Photo:

getty images

Following the most iconic pregnancy announcement, maybe ever (and several months' worth of stellar maternity looks to match), Rihanna and her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are officially parents of two. People confirmed the news of the new baby's arrival after TMZ initially reported that the baby was born on Aug. 3. There's no news yet on the baby's name. Neither Ri's or Rocky's respective teams have confirmed the news just yet.

While Rihanna and Rocky’s newest addition will soon join their 1-year-old baby boy, RZA (named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan), at home, the singer recently opened up about how her second pregnancy differed from her first when ascending the famed Met Gala steps back in May.

“It's so different from the first one,” she told ET before heading into the event. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”

rihanna asap rocky 2023 met gala

getty images

Despite any discomfort that may have accompanied her pregnancy, Rih has long been vocal about what becoming a mother has meant to her — and how it’s impacted the projects she now chooses to take on.

“The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child,” she said of finding a healthy work-life balance during a press conference with Apple Music earlier this year. “That's the currency now. That's where it goes. The magnitude of how much it weighs.”

Related Articles
Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna Shared Photos of Her Breastfeeding Son RZA While Highlighting Her New Maternity Bra
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy's Name Has Finally Been Revealed
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, RZA
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrated Their Son RZA's 1st Birthday With the Cutest Family Photos
Rihanna Pregnant Sheer Catsuit Sparkly Bikini
Rihanna Took Date-Night Fashion to a New Level in a Naked Dress Layered Over the Tiniest Sequin Bikini
Rihanna ASAP Rocky Met Gala
A Complete Timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship
Rihanna
Rihanna's Blood Orange Monochromatic Maternity Look Included a Very Controversial 2000s Trend
Rihanna Paris fashion week
Rihanna Is Reportedly the "Happiest She Has Ever Been" Since Becoming a Mom
NEWS: Rihanna x ASAP couple outfit
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Coordinating Couples Outfits Are Equal Parts Prep and Pregnant
Rihanna Apple News Press Conference
Rihanna Said Finding a Healthy Work-Life Balance as a New Mom Is "Nearly Impossible"
Rihanna
Rihanna Teamed Her Bump-Baring Leather Trench Coat With the Shortest Skirt and the Tallest Thigh-High Boots
Rihanna
Rihanna's Family Portrait Is the Latest Cover of British 'Vogue'
Rihanna Pregnant Super Bowl
Yes, Rihanna Is Pregnant Again
Rihanna Super Bowl Performance 2023
Rihanna Got Candid About How Motherhood Changed Her Life
Rihanna
Rihanna Just Shared the Sweetest First Look at Her Baby Boy on TikTok
black mamas
4 Black Moms on Their Personal Style Evolution While Pregnant
Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady's Relationship Timeline: A Look Back
Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady's Relationship Timeline: A Look Back