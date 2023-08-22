Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Family Reportedly Feels "Complete" After Welcoming Their Second Child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may still be getting used to having two little ones at home, but it seems they wouldn’t have it any other way. In fact, just hours after sources confirmed to People that the pair had secretly welcomed their second baby together back on Aug. 3, a separate insider told the publication that the arrival of Rihanna’s newborn has finally made her feel “complete.”

“Rihanna feels her family is now complete,” the source shared of the family’s newest addition, whose name has yet to be revealed. “It’s something she’s always wanted."

Getty Images

Rihanna previously confirmed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance before making several appearances with her growing bump on full display — including at the 2023 Met Gala. The singer also opened up about her experience with motherhood when gracing the cover of British Vogue alongside A$AP Rocky and their son RZA earlier this year, where she called the new chapter “legendary.”

“Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever,” she told the publication at the time. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn't matter.”

The singer also touched on how motherhood has changed her relationship with Rocky, adding, “We're best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer.”