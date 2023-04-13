Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Coordinating Couples Outfits Are Equal Parts Prep and Pregnant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore two completely different outfits when it comes to vibes, but they managed to coordinate the colors of those outfits for a sweet couple moment that'll have the entire Rihanna Navy looking for their best blue 'fits. Ri and Rocky were seen shopping at Kitson Kids in Beverly Hills on Apr. 12, according to Cosmopolitan, where they arrived in style to supposedly grab some new pickups for their son and the baby on the way.

Rocky wore a preppy striped tie, loose-fit faded jeans, and a long navy overcoat as well as a baseball cap and very Old Money Gucci shoes. And right alongside him, Rihanna wore a black tank top with white piping and a similarly hued blue puffer coat with black details on the shoulder. Black sneakers, hoop earrings, an tiny anklet (!!!), and a simple gold necklace finished her look, along with a pair of oval sunglasses.

Back in February, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy on one the biggest stages in the world: the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Before the big show and before she dropped that particular bit of news, she spoke about how being a mother has shifted her priorities.



"When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, 'You sure?' Like, I'm three months postpartum, like, should I be making major decisions like this right now? Like, I might regret this," she said at a pre-Super Bowl press event. "But when you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you can do anything."

Getty Images.

She went on to say that part of why she said yes was not only because she knew fans wanted to see her perform after a years-long hiatus, part of her wanted her son to see her do the thing.

"And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," she finished. "So as scary as that was, because I haven't been onstage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."

