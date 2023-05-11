Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy's Name Has Finally Been Revealed

Rihanna fans, rejoice! The wait is finally over — no, not for new music. Instead, the singer and A$AP Rocky's son's name has finally been revealed after it was kept a secret for nearly a year.



On Wednesday, it was reported by The Daily Mail (the publication obtained a copy of the official birth certificate) that the couple named their first child RZA Athelston Mayers. RZA is seemingly a tribute to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, while the baby boy's middle name paid homage to his dad, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers. The birth certificate also confirms RZA's date of birth was May 13, 2022.



Getty

The clues were there all along, as Rihanna was spotted sporting Wu-Tang Clan and RZA merch following her son's arrival. Three months after giving birth, she wore a vintage RZA concert tee that she paired with a black jean miniskirt and matching thigh-high slouchy denim boots, and just last month, the "Diamonds" singer was photographed in Paris carrying her little boy in a Wu-Tang Clan shirt.

Getty

Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her second child, spoke about the joys of motherhood with British Vogue in February. "It's everything," she said of being a mom. "You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it—and there are photos of my life before—but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn't matter."