Celebrity Mindy Kaling The Brand Hilary Duff, Mindy Kaling, and Anne Hathaway Repeat-Wear Slashed Prices Up to 70% on Spring Styles Shop dresses, skirts, and more starting at $75. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor's Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season's best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 @ 04:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Instagram.com/mindykaling Quirky style is back on the rise, proven when Bella Hadid entered her Ms. Frizzle era. But if we're talking about the queen of quirk, the crown goes to none-other than Zooey Deschanel, whose twee tendencies made us trade our pumps for ballet flats and — to manys' regret — cut bangs. The actress leans into bold colors and patterns, never shying away from looks some might deem overly feminine, and right now, one of her go-to clothing brands is majorly on sale. Rhode, a brand we've worn across Hollywood — from Hilary Duff to Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway — just launched its annual warehouse sale, meaning that now through February 20, you can take up to 70 percent off some of the brand's most iconic styles. From vintage-inspired prints to a style just worn by Mindy Kaling, these eight items are must-buys from the limited-time sale, with prices starting at $83. Rowan Top in Harmony, $75 (Originally $250) Venus Top in Yellow, $83 (Originally $275) Hannah Skirt in Yellow, $86 (Originally $285) Ella Dress in Hot Pink, $125 (Originally $415) Emma Dress in Floral Blue, $128 (Originally $425) Elsie Dress in Black, $137 (Originally $455) Chloe Dress in Take it Easy, $143 (Originally $475) Pia Dress in White Mirror, $149 (Originally $495) The Ella Dress is a Rhode (and Kaling) staple, with a number of different colors, prints, and fabrics — including velvet — currently on sale. The signature silhouette, which is designed out of 100-percent cotton, features dolman sleeves, a loose fit, ruffled hem, and a removable braided belt. Given the unwavering popularity of Barbiecore — which we saw Hailey Bieber embrace just last week — I'd recommend grabbing this dress in hot pink. Rhode Shop now: $125 (Originally $415); shoprhode.com As we head into spring, grab the brand's Venus Top and Hannah Skirt in soft yellow. Each can individually act as a pop of color — pairing excellently with your favorite jeans or fitted top — or wear them together for a bold, two-piece moment. Sets are an easy fashion win — they're a no-thoughts-required but instantly-chic look. Rhode Shop now: $83 (Originally $275); shoprhode.com Shop now: $86 (Originally $285); shoprhode.com And if you need something a bit more formal, grab this mid-length, form-fitting dress with side-ruching details while it's on sale for just $137. The ruffles are the moment here, which is why we love that everything else is kept simple, from the black cotton fabric to the scoop neckline and back. Rhode Shop now: $137 (Originally $455); shoprhode.com Rhode's warehouse sale happens just once a year and quantities are limited, so grab your favorite piece from the celebrity-worn brand before it's gone.