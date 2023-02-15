The Brand Hilary Duff, Mindy Kaling, and Anne Hathaway Repeat-Wear Slashed Prices Up to 70% on Spring Styles

Quirky style is back on the rise, proven when Bella Hadid entered her Ms. Frizzle era. But if we’re talking about the queen of quirk, the crown goes to none-other than Zooey Deschanel, whose twee tendencies made us trade our pumps for ballet flats and — to manys’ regret — cut bangs. The actress leans into bold colors and patterns, never shying away from looks some might deem overly feminine, and right now, one of her go-to clothing brands is majorly on sale.

Rhode, a brand we’ve worn across Hollywood — from Hilary Duff to Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway — just launched its annual warehouse sale, meaning that now through February 20, you can take up to 70 percent off some of the brand’s most iconic styles. From vintage-inspired prints to a style just worn by Mindy Kaling, these eight items are must-buys from the limited-time sale, with prices starting at $83.

The Ella Dress is a Rhode (and Kaling) staple, with a number of different colors, prints, and fabrics — including velvet — currently on sale. The signature silhouette, which is designed out of 100-percent cotton, features dolman sleeves, a loose fit, ruffled hem, and a removable braided belt. Given the unwavering popularity of Barbiecore — which we saw Hailey Bieber embrace just last week — I’d recommend grabbing this dress in hot pink.

Rhode

Shop now: $125 (Originally $415); shoprhode.com

As we head into spring, grab the brand’s Venus Top and Hannah Skirt in soft yellow. Each can individually act as a pop of color — pairing excellently with your favorite jeans or fitted top — or wear them together for a bold, two-piece moment. Sets are an easy fashion win — they’re a no-thoughts-required but instantly-chic look.

Rhode

Shop now: $83 (Originally $275); shoprhode.com

Shop now: $86 (Originally $285); shoprhode.com

And if you need something a bit more formal, grab this mid-length, form-fitting dress with side-ruching details while it’s on sale for just $137. The ruffles are the moment here, which is why we love that everything else is kept simple, from the black cotton fabric to the scoop neckline and back.

Rhode

Shop now: $137 (Originally $455); shoprhode.com

Rhode’s warehouse sale happens just once a year and quantities are limited, so grab your favorite piece from the celebrity-worn brand before it’s gone.

