The Brand Hilary Duff, Mindy Kaling, and Anne Hathaway Repeat-Wear Slashed Prices Up to 70% on Spring Styles

Shop dresses, skirts, and more starting at $75.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 @ 04:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Mindy Kaling
Photo:

Instagram.com/mindykaling

Quirky style is back on the rise, proven when Bella Hadid entered her Ms. Frizzle era. But if we’re talking about the queen of quirk, the crown goes to none-other than Zooey Deschanel, whose twee tendencies made us trade our pumps for ballet flats and — to manys’ regret — cut bangs. The actress leans into bold colors and patterns, never shying away from looks some might deem overly feminine, and right now, one of her go-to clothing brands is majorly on sale.

Rhode, a brand we’ve worn across Hollywood — from Hilary Duff to Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway — just launched its annual warehouse sale, meaning that now through February 20, you can take up to 70 percent off some of the brand’s most iconic styles. From vintage-inspired prints to a style just worn by Mindy Kaling, these eight items are must-buys from the limited-time sale, with prices starting at $83.

The Ella Dress is a Rhode (and Kaling) staple, with a number of different colors, prints, and fabrics — including velvet — currently on sale. The signature silhouette, which is designed out of 100-percent cotton, features dolman sleeves, a loose fit, ruffled hem, and a removable braided belt. Given the unwavering popularity of Barbiecore — which we saw Hailey Bieber embrace just last week — I’d recommend grabbing this dress in hot pink.

Ella Dress

Rhode

Shop now: $125 (Originally $415); shoprhode.com

As we head into spring, grab the brand’s Venus Top and Hannah Skirt in soft yellow. Each can individually act as a pop of color — pairing excellently with your favorite jeans or fitted top — or wear them together for a bold, two-piece moment. Sets are an easy fashion win — they’re a no-thoughts-required but instantly-chic look.

Venus Top

Rhode

Shop now: $83 (Originally $275); shoprhode.com

Shop now: $86 (Originally $285); shoprhode.com

And if you need something a bit more formal, grab this mid-length, form-fitting dress with side-ruching details while it’s on sale for just $137. The ruffles are the moment here, which is why we love that everything else is kept simple, from the black cotton fabric to the scoop neckline and back.

Elsie Dress

Rhode

Shop now: $137 (Originally $455); shoprhode.com

Rhode’s warehouse sale happens just once a year and quantities are limited, so grab your favorite piece from the celebrity-worn brand before it’s gone.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jennifer Lopez
Of Course Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day Outfit Featured This Risky Shoe Trend That’s Everywhere Right Now
I Tried the Detox Mask That Shoppers Call âMagical,â and It Brightened My Skin After 8 Minutes
I Tried the Detox Mask Shoppers Call “Magical,” and It Brightened My Skin After 8 Minutes
Love, Indus CPC - I Pair These Lightweight Yet Deeply Hydrating, Luminous Serums to Give My Skin a Perfect Dose of Dewiness
I Pair These Lightweight Yet Deeply Hydrating Serums to Give My Skin a Perfect Dose of Dewiness
Related Articles
Essynaturals Hair Growth Oil Sale
The Biotin-Infused Oil That Makes Amazon Shoppers’ Hair Grow “Longer and Thicker” Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever
Pink Women's Health Magazine Cover 2023
Pink Paired Her Cut-Out Swimsuit With a Metallic Silver Trench Coat
Hailey Bieber Image Skincare Gloss
Hailey Bieber Uses This Plumping Lip Balm in Her “Lazy” Makeup Routine, and It’s on Rare Sale Now
the hair brush jennifer aniston uses is on sale for just $11 for presidents day
The Hair Brush Jennifer Aniston Used to Style Her Own Hair Is on Sale for Just $11
Viral Lululemon Clothes Still in Stock
This Waist-Defining Jacket Worn by Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian Is Going Viral — and It’s Still in Stock
EmRata Courtside Look
Emily Ratajkowski Paired an Itty-Bitty Bra Top With Low-Rise Leggings For a Date Night With Eric Andre
Camila Mendes Coach NYFW 2023
Camila Mendes Wore Nothing But a Bra and High-Waisted Briefs Under Her Huge Leather Jacket
One Detail on These Now-$21 Leviâs Jeans Makes Them the âMost Comfortableâ Pants Amazon Shoppers Own
One Detail on These Now-$21 Levi’s Jeans Makes Them the “Most Comfortable” Pants Amazon Shoppers Own
Best Ski Jackets
The 10 Best Ski Jackets for a Perfect Après Ski Moment in 2023
Barbie Ferreira Havianas party Brazil
Barbie Ferreira Paired Flip-Flops With a Veil
Katie Holmes Ulla Johnson
Katie Holmes Elevated Her All-Black Outfit With a Very Good Coat
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Cutout Swimsuit Took the Plunging Neckline to the Extreme
OV Sale
The Athleisure Brand Natalie Portman and Gal Gadot Both Wear Is Having a Hush-Hush Sale
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Itty-Bitty Floss Bikini Included the Tiniest G-String Bottoms
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Valentine's Day Early With Sheer Lace Lingerie
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give the Same Smoothing Results As a Facial — and They’re $2 Apiece