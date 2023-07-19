Beauty Editors Agree: This Surprising Skincare Product Is the Most Impressive Celebrity Launch of the Year

Hailey Bieber’s new launch is the key to her signature glaze.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on July 19, 2023 @ 08:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.

Photo:

Rhode Skin / InStyle

Every time I hear about a new celebrity beauty brand, I can’t help but sigh and roll my eyes. There are simply too many, most of which we would be fine without. I have become cynical and especially tough on products from these brands. I hold celebrity brand beauty products to a much more rigorous standard than others, so I was honestly shocked by how much I liked Hailey Bieber’s new Rhode Glazing Milk — so much so, in fact, that it might just be the most impressive skincare product I’ve tried all year. 

Glazing Milk is a, well, milky essence that is meant to be applied right after cleansing and used as the base layer of your skincare routine. Toner is a non-negotiable in my morning routine, so I decided to incorporate and test Glazing Milk in my nighttime routine, too. After washing my face, I poured the milk onto my fingers and pressed it into my face. 

The effect was immediate and noticeable. It was, as one would hope, the Hailey Bieber effect encapsulated. My skin was dewy but not oily or shiny, less red than usual, and moisturized. And since it’s a lightweight essence, it was instantly and seamlessly absorbed by my skin, leaving behind no residue or stickiness. 

Rhode glazing milk THE ESSENTIAL PREP LAYER

Rhode

There are also long-term benefits thanks to the smart combination of ceramides, magnesium, zinc, and beta-glucan. My skin is simply more hydrated and it looks healthier, smoother, and more vibrant. I find its moisturizing properties so impressive in fact, that some nights I don’t feel the need to finish off my routine with a moisturizer. While other Rhode products have been fine, none have impressed me to the point that they were incorporated into my routine like Glazing Milk

I messaged my colleagues to see if anyone had else tried Rhode Glazing Milk and if so, were they as impressed as I was? In short, yes. But I’ll let them explain in their own words. 

“I test tons of new skincare products on the regular, making it difficult for some items to stand out. That wasn't the case for Rhode's Glazing Milk, though. The lightweight essence covered my skin in instant hydration, delivering a gorgeous, non-greasy glow. It didn't only look pretty on the face, but my overall complexion began to improve; inflammation decreased, dark spots began to vanish, and texture greatly improved. Beyond that, the product is fun to use, providing a little treat for your face morning and night.”

— Ruby McAuliffe, Associate Commerce Fashion Editor

“The glazing milk has a lightweight, aptly named milky consistency that delivers a glassy glow the moment it's applied. The real kicker for me, though, happened after about two weeks of using the product, when I did a double take of my skin one morning because it looked uncharacteristically plump and even. I immediately remarked to my partner, who agreed that my skin looked "glass-like." I even packed the product as one of my few skincare items for a recent 10-day Bali trip. (Conveniently, it comes in a TSA-friendly, 1.7-ounce bottle.) I typically become flaky and tight-skinned when I travel, but Glazing Milk kept my complexion satisfyingly hydrated and radiant throughout the trip.”

— Sophie Wirt, Commerce Writer

Head to Rhode to shop the Glazing Milk Essence, a rare product to have a stamp of approval from several of our editors. 

