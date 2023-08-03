Rhea Ripley Fans Can Get a Rare Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her SummerSlam Glam

In the wake of this year's WrestleMania, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has stayed true to her word and dominated the women's division. The Eradicator hasn't just defended her title against would-be challengers like Natalya and Zelina Vega, she became the first Superstar to raise the brand-new Women's World Championship belt in the air (the Smackdown Women's Championship belt was retired).

Now, as the WWE Universe preps for SummerSlam, billed as the "Biggest Party of the Summer," Ripley and makeup artist Laura Lomonaco — she's worked with Lady Gaga, in case you weren't familiar — are giving fans a look at how Ripley's look will come together.

Courtesy WWE

Known for her punk and goth looks (think: spikes, black lipstick, and touches of the Judgment Day's signature purple), Rhea's look won't be changing much, but fans can expect to get some insider tips from her and Lomonaco and, naturally, get in on the sort of candid conversations that only happen when someone's getting their makeup done..

"I get this question all the time," Ripley said previously of her makeup looks, which usually include layers and layers of Sephora's liquid lipstick. But it all goes beyond what products she uses, too. The Superstar shares that by embracing her unique look and vibe, she's inspired others to do the same thing.

"I'll get messages on Instagram, Twitter. I'll get people coming up to me in person just being like, 'Rhea, I love your style. You helped me accept me for me,'" Ripley notes, adding that the punk influence, spikes, and studs are something that's always been inside her.

"It sort of brought out this side of me that I always wanted to be, but never thought that I would fit the mold of society," she said of the freedom that comes with wearing exactly what she wants. "It's cool to be in that sort of spotlight, to inspire them to do what they want to do with their bodies and to not be ashamed of it and not really care what anyone else thinks because it's what they think of themselves that really means the most."



Fans can tune in on WWE's TikTok account and Ripley's ahead of SummerSlam on Aug. 5 at 3 p.m. ET (noon PT) to see Lomonaco work her magic live — and even RSVP to get a reminder. In addition to having a WWE Grand Slam to her name, Ripley can boast that she's the most-followed Superstar on TikTok (not counting social media sensation Logan Paul) with 2.3 million followers and an average of 3 million views per post. The get-ready-with-me-style live stream won't just give insight on how Ripley's look will endure her time in the ring (it's safe to assume that your favorite Sephora picks won't endure a Riptide or one of Ripley's trademark headbutts without some insider tricks), but also showcase the duo's collaboration on updating the Superstar's look week after week for appearances on Raw and Smackdown.

Courtesy WWE

While much of the WWE's behind-the-scenes secrets are kept behind locked doors, this weekend's GRWM will offer fans a unique and unprecedented look at everything that goes into crafting a ring look and keeping it looking its best under the bright TV lights, through sweaty brawls, and maybe even some other unexpected situations (you never know when a steel chair will make an appearance).

SummerSlam, which will see the biggest names in the WWE roll into Detroit's Ford Field, streams live on Peacock this Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.