Revlon's One-Step Blowdryer Brush Is My Secret Weapon for Salon-Styled Hair

Smooth body and curled ends have never been easier to achieve.

Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on October 27, 2022 @ 04:00AM

I’ve always said it, and I will continue to; good hair is essential to a bombshell look. Our tresses are one of our focal points, and it’s up to us to cater to them as such. This is true for curly coils, fine locks, straight strands, and wavy manes alike. How you style your ‘do is up to you, but for me, I’m sticking with my trusty Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer.

The Revlon hair styler, which is currently under $40, has racked up over 255,000 five-star ratings. Among those high ratings are rave reviews from shoppers who call it a "game changer." “This device… gives me a frizz free blowout that lasts for days without having to use a straightener or curling iron,” said a Revlon fan. “I've always struggled with drying my hair and having it lay flat, and then get flatter as the day goes on,” another shopper said.  “I can't believe what a difference it looks like using this!” And those reviews aren’t over the top — they're beyond accurate, and I’m here to prove it to you.

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally: $40); amazon.com

My Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer days began in 2017, when I snagged one for myself and one for my mom during a Black Friday sale — and my hair game was never the same. So, let’s talk about it. I have thin, wavy hair that loves to get frizzy as soon as I jump out of the shower. Because of that, I can never just bathe and go. Instead, I have to style my hair at least every other day; talk about a time suck! That was, at least, until I reached for this baby.

On that one fateful 2017 night, I washed my hair and allowed it to air dry about 70% of the way. Then, I spritized it with some heat protectant and plugged in the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer. Taking two to three-inch sections, I started at the root and twisted the device outwards. In about 10 minutes, I had silky, smooth voluptuous hair. Best of all, I didn’t need to use a plethora of devices to achieve the look, since the Revlon device styles, dries, and volumizes in one step.

I also loved that I was able to control the heat, speed, and cooling settings depending on hair thickness, wetness, and type. The device’s oval shape also helped distribute volume throughout, lifting my roots and flicking the ends of my strands. Fast forward five years later, and I’m still plugging in my Revlon hair styler; and if that says anything, it’s that it works and lasts.    

Some people have even compared the Revlon One-Step Hair Styler to the Dyson Airwrap, and many agree that the Revlon device is more affordable and desirable. Now, I’ve never tried the Dyson, but I can say that the Revlon styler is worth your bucks. 

If you rather opt for a slightly thinner alternative, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 is also on sale for $48 from its original $70 price point. But don’t wait too long, or they may both get wiped off the shelves before you even get the chance to try either out for yourself. 

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Amazon

Shop now: $48 (Originally: $70); amazon.com

