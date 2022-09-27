This Editor-Loved Hair Smoothing Tool Is at Its Lowest Price in Years Thanks to a 56% Amazon Discount

Grab the famous Revlon hot tool for $26 ahead of Amazon's Early Access Sale.

The first time I ever came across a hot brush, I was an intern at a prestigious fashion magazine and the beauty director had posted up in the office bathroom before a big event. In her hand was a loved-looking, corded metal brush with spiky bristles, and as she swept it through her hair, her strands turned shiny and smooth. In 2014, I’d never seen anything like it, but flash-forward eight years, and now the secret’s out — and one of the best in the arena is at its lowest price in years. 

According to the price-tracking website Camelcamelcamel, Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush is currently at its lowest price since 2019, its tag down to $26 from its typical $60. That’s impressive, even considering Amazon’s frequent sales on the product; per the same website, the One-Step’s average price clocks in at $37, so it’s safe to say we’re not going to see a better price during the upcoming Amazon Prime Early Access Event on October 11 and 12. 

I’ve tried many hot brushes since that fateful day in 2014, and after testing options both expensive and not, I have to admit it’s hard to beat the One-Step. There are a few reasons it’s Amazon’s best-seller in the category, and as of writing, among the top-selling beauty and personal care products on the website. Quite simply, it leaves hair textures across the spectrum smooth, shiny, and volumized in record time. 

As one person with “freakishly thick” hair described, a regular home blowout used to take them over an hour. But with the Revlon in hand, they’re down to 20 minutes — and as a fellow shopper with natural curls said, it delivers “salon-quality results” in a similar time frame, down from their previous hour and a half smoothing routine. Those with fine hair agreed that their hair has never looked better; as a fan with “thin, lifeless” locks said, the One-Step adds “so much” body and volume.  

Pick up the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush while it’s at its lowest price in three years; get it for $26 at Amazon.

