Look Back on Winona Ryder's Best Roles Before the Premiere of Her New Netflix Series, Stranger Things

Stranger Things is the latest Netflix original series hitting the streaming site, premiering today, July 15, and we couldn’t be more excited because Winona Ryder is the leading lady. While the 1990s darling has been in countless movies and cult classics—many of which earned her a number of prestigious nominations and awards—she has never had a starring role in a television series, so we have been looking forward to seeing her in this supernatural drama thriller for quite some time.

In this 1980s throwback, which takes place in a small Indiana town, Ryder plays Joyce, a mother whose son has seemingly disappeared into thin air. The search for the young boy subsequently brings to the surface many dark secrets about the town and its residents. Reminiscent of those '80s and '90s spooky classics like E.T., The Goonies, or Close Encounters of the Third Kind, we can't think of anyone more perfect for this role than the '90s icon herself.

Ahead of today’s premiere, we took a look back at some of our favorite Winona Ryder roles over the years, and we never realized just how many classics she has under her belt until we scrolled through her very long IMDb page. We can almost guarantee that this walk down memory lane will make you want to binge watch every single one of these films.