Definitive Proof That Fall Is the Best Season

Lindsay Dolak
Sep 24, 2016

When it comes to the seasons, each comes with its own beloved distinguished traits, as well as new exciting trends. But if we had to choose, autumn surely deserves the top spot. Fall is simply the best season. Besides the brightly colored cascading foliage, the break in summer’s humidity overload, and the generally Instagrammable atmosphere that come with the season, a bevy of other positive and convincing attributes spring from the woodwork post-summer. From cool fashion to hot comfort food, keep scrolling for all the evidence you need to persuade even the coldest winter fanatic or sunny summertime devotee that fall does, in fact, reign supreme.

It's Hole Up in Front of the TV Season

Summer stands as the season of activities. The weather during the warmer months is always prime for walking outside, brunching outside, existing outside. The weather during fall is prime for curling up and getting cozy in front of some of the best TV and movies of the year. There is simply nothing like fall television. And with big returns like Sarah Jessica Parker in a new comedy about divorce and Gilmore Girls this year, as well as some special happenings like a six-part Amazon series from Woody Allen starring Miley Cyrus, who needs the great outdoors? If you insist on leaving home, head directly to the movie theater and only the movie theater because fall movie releases are always big.

It's Low Maintenance Fashion Season

Hear us out! No doubt fall is one of the most exciting seasons for fashion. Fresh off the tails of fashion weeks all around the world, it's high time for feeling inspired to create a whole new look. But chic closed toe shoes and tights come with lower temps and that can mean less time in the pedicure chair and less pressure to keep those calves as silky smooth as summer skirts require. Date nights call for cozier fair, denim is everywhere, and over the knee boots can take you anywhere. So grab a transitional trench and take on the cooler days in high style.

It's the Beginning of Comfort Food Season

We love salads. Truly. But when the leaves and the temperatures fall, there's nothing better than curling up with food that hugs you from the inside out. Fall could be renamed Soup Season and few would argue. Because soups like this heavy set stew or this New Orleans-inspired recipe or even this cleansing creation are the transitional comfort foods that we need in the time between warm summer days and freezing winter temps. And, of course, with fall comes Thanksgiving, and a holiday dedicated to comfort foods is a strong enough reason to name this the best season all on its own.

It's Try a New, Cool Makeup Trend Season

Just like fashion, trends in makeup abound in the fall. Summer is prime time for the no-makeup makeup look, with the season's heat and humidity. But fall presents more opportunity to slather on the good stuff without fear of it melting off three seconds after exciting the AC. Ease into your fall face with a perfect transitional concealer, then make an impact with a beauty-editor-approved fall lipstick for every day of the week (or relive your middle school goth days). And if you're still missing rosé season? Embrace merlot season with these wine-colored beauty products.

