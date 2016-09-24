Definitive Proof That Fall Is the Best Season

Summer stands as the season of activities. The weather during the warmer months is always prime for walking outside, brunching outside, existing outside. The weather during fall is prime for curling up and getting cozy in front of some of the best TV and movies of the year. There is simply nothing like fall television. And with big returns like Sarah Jessica Parker in a new comedy about divorce and Gilmore Girls this year, as well as some special happenings like a six-part Amazon series from Woody Allen starring Miley Cyrus, who needs the great outdoors? If you insist on leaving home, head directly to the movie theater and only the movie theater because fall movie releases are always big.