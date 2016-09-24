Definitive Proof That Fall Is the Best Season

Getty
When it comes to the seasons, each comes with its own beloved distinguished traits, as well as new exciting trends. But if we had to choose, autumn surely deserves the top spot. Fall is simply the best season. Besides the brightly colored cascading foliage, the break in summer’s humidity overload, and the generally Instagrammable atmosphere that come with the season, a bevy of other positive and convincing attributes spring from the woodwork post-summer. From cool fashion to hot comfort food, keep scrolling for all the evidence you need to persuade even the coldest winter fanatic or sunny summertime devotee that fall does, in fact, reign supreme.