Who Is Your Back-to-School Spirit Animal? Take the Quiz to Find Out!

With just a few weeks of summer left, we’re filled with nostalgic, back-to-school memories. Fall is full of possibilities, and for those going back to school, the season sets the tone for exactly how you want the next 10-or-so months to go. Of course, it’s always best to just be yourself—but even so, it never hurts to get some inspo from your favorite fictional students.

So, are you a total Cher Horowitz, who treats every like a fashion show? Or maybe you're a Blair Waldorf, plotting world—or at least hallway—domination. We’re here to help you figure out where you fall on the spectrum of pop culture’s most unforgettable students. Take the quiz below to find out who your back-to-school spirit animal is!

Happy first day of classes!