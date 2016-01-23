Who’s New on X-Files This Season

The Community alum plays “Tad O’Malley,” an anchor on a popular conservative internet news network who becomes an unlikely ally for Fox Mulder.
ANNET MAHENDRU
In the first episode, we meet her as “Sveta,” a woman who has a shocking abduction story. Tad O’Malley introduces her to Mulder and Scully in hopes that they can help her, but things go awry at the end of the episode.
RHYS DARBY
The comedian plays “Guy Mann,” whom Mulder suspects is involved in a deadly series of what appear to be animal attacks.
KUMAIL NANJIANI
Recognize him from HBO’s Silicon Valley? In this event series, he is “Pasha,” an animal control officer helping Mulder and Scully try to catch a mysterious creature.
ROBBIE AMELL
The hunky costar of CW’s The Flash plays a smart and smooth "FBI Agent Miller," who is involved in a case Mulder and Scully are investigating.
LAUREN AMBROSE
She’s a sharp and confident FBI agent named “Einstein" who is also involved in one of Mulder and Scully's X-File cases.
