Here's Everything We Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 2

The freshman season of HBO's The White Lotus was met with rave reviews from both fans and critics alike, landing the satire a whopping 20 (!) nominations at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, the Mike White-created series is returning for a highly anticipated second season with a whole new cast and location of Sicily, Italy, but the same ironic take on white privilege and upperclass entitlement.

Jennifer Coolidge, who is nominated for an Emmy for her performance as resort guest Tanya McQuoid, will be the only original cast member reprising her role. A newly minted, star-studded cast will be joining the fray and playing the vacationers and staffers. Read on for everything we know so far about season 2 of the hit show, White Lotus: Sicily.

What Will Season 2 of The White Lotus Be About?

HBO hasn't yet released the plot, but the sophomore installment will presumably loosely follow the same premise of season 1 and feature a group of wealthy guests dropped into a luxe resort. This time, though, instead of Hawaii, the crew will be checking into a hotel in Sicily, Italy, according to Variety.

Who Is in Season 2 of The White Lotus?

The first season had a stacked cast (many of whom received Emmy nominations for their roles), including Connie Britton, Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Coolidge, Steven Zahn, Jake Lacy, and Alexandra Daddario. While Coolidge is the only original member who will be returning, the next season will see more big names stepping into the roles of guests and staff.

According to Deadline, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Adam DiMarco are playing a three-generational, grandfather-son-grandson trio named Bert Di Grasso, Dominic De Grasso, and Elbie Di Grasso. Tom Hollander will play an English man, Quentin, traveling with his friends and nephew, and Haley Lu Richardson will portray a young woman named Portia who is on a trip with her boss. Theo James and Meghann Fahy are a couple named Cameron and Daphne Babcock vacationing alongside another duo, Ethan and Harper Spiller, played by Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza. Leo Woodall rounds out the cast as an enthralling guest traveling alone.

Where Was Season 2 of The White Lotus Filmed?

Season 1 was filmed at a Four Seasons resort in Maui, and this season was similarly filmed on-site in Sicily, Italy.

Where Can You Watch The White Lotus?

The seven-episode arc (one more than last season) can be streamed on HBO Max.

When Will Season 2 of The White Lotus Premiere?

While an exact date has not been released, Variety confirmed that the new season will drop sometime in October 2022.