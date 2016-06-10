6 Products Rachel Zoe Thinks Every Stylish Girl Should Own This Summer 

Imagine that each season, you receive a box filled with of-the-moment fashion and beauty products, handpicked for you by none other than Rachel Zoe (and at a fraction of the retail price you’d pay if you bought all the items on your own).

It may sound like a dream, but it doesn’t have to be. When subscribing to The Zoe Report Box of Style, members pay $100 per season (or $350 for an annual membership) for four seasonal packages that each include over $300 worth of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products expertly curated by Zoe and her team of Zoe Report editors. Inside each package comes 5 to 7 hand-wrapped gifts so that each delivery feels like a holiday—and who doesn’t love surprise gifts? Too, each Box of Style comes with a card explaining why and how each product was chosen, as well as tips and tricks from Zoe herself on how to best style and use your trendy new merch.

Watch the video above to see Chriselle Lim of The Chriselle Factor open each item inside the summer 2016 box, on sale now. And keep scrolling for a close-up look at each item, which includes everything from a dainty jewelry set (valued at $190) to a colorful caftan, delivering a complete warm-weather look straight to your door. Because Zoe’s boxes are known for selling out, we suggest you act quickly!