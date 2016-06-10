6 Products Rachel Zoe Thinks Every Stylish Girl Should Own This Summer 

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Jun 10, 2016

Imagine that each season, you receive a box filled with of-the-moment fashion and beauty products, handpicked for you by none other than Rachel Zoe (and at a fraction of the retail price you’d pay if you bought all the items on your own).

It may sound like a dream, but it doesn’t have to be. When subscribing to The Zoe Report Box of Style, members pay $100 per season (or $350 for an annual membership) for four seasonal packages that each include over $300 worth of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products expertly curated by Zoe and her team of Zoe Report editors. Inside each package comes 5 to 7 hand-wrapped gifts so that each delivery feels like a holiday—and who doesn’t love surprise gifts? Too, each Box of Style comes with a card explaining why and how each product was chosen, as well as tips and tricks from Zoe herself on how to best style and use your trendy new merch.

Watch the video above to see Chriselle Lim of The Chriselle Factor open each item inside the summer 2016 box, on sale now. And keep scrolling for a close-up look at each item, which includes everything from a dainty jewelry set (valued at $190) to a colorful caftan, delivering a complete warm-weather look straight to your door. Because Zoe’s boxes are known for selling out, we suggest you act quickly! 

1 of 6 Courtesy of The Zoe Report

Luv AJ Pavé Tusk Lariat & Open Crescent Ring Exclusive Set

Your everyday jewelry collection will be instantly elevated with the addition of this necklace and ring set from Luv AJ. Valued at $190, the set’s Pavé Tusk Lariat necklace adds understated drama to any plunging neckline. The Open Crescent Ring is equally chic.

2 of 6 Courtesy of The Zoe Report

OUAI Haircare Wave Spray

During summer months, hair can become dry and bleached out from the sun. The last thing we want to do is perpetuate potential hair damage by throwing hot hair tools into the mix! With this $12 OUAI Haircare Wave Spray, a few spritzes to damp hair give you beachy waves that stay all day—without stressing your tresses.

3 of 6 Courtesy of The Zoe Report

YHF Los Angeles Cashton Brown Sunglasses

These retro statement sunnies are the perfect addition to your everyday summer look. With tortoiseshell frames and a universally flattering shape, these sunglasses, priced at $40, look amazing on everyone.

4 of 6 Courtesy

DreamDry The Dream Turban

After washing her hair in the evening, Zoe herself uses this DreamDry Turban, valued at $30, in order to wake up with frizz-free hair in the A.M. This smart hair-care tool can also be used to wrap up hair when treating with deep-conditioning masks and oils.

5 of 6 Courtesy of The Zoe Report

Michael Stars Pastel Garden Coverup

This caftan from Michael Stars, valued at $58, is a work of art in and of itself. With a whimsical pattern and bold colors, this piece is the pop of color your summer beach-to-barbecue wardrobe needs.

6 of 6 Courtesy of The Zoe Report

Juice Beauty Green Apple SPF 15 Brightening Moisturizer

Designed for all skin types, this brightening moisturizer, valued at $38, provides all of your daily skincare must-haves: it’s lightweight, has SPF, and is infused with age-defying ingredients for all-day radiant skin every day of the week.

