Welcome Back Wednesday: Seann William Scott Returns as a Grown-Up Jock in Goon 2

It’s been 18 years since Seann William Scott made his unforgettable big-screen debut in American Pie. And while the man who brought the absurdly crass and downright quotable Steve Stifler to life has kept a relatively low profile in recent years (most notably, voicing the character Crash in the Ice Age films), he’s officially back in front of the camera.

This Friday, Scott reprises his role as bar bouncer-turned-pro hockey enforcer Doug Glatt in Goon: Last of the Enforcers. A follow-up to 2011’s sleeper hit Goon, the new movie marks the directorial debut of frequent Seth Rogen collaborator Jay Baruchel—and Scott has declared it his favorite filming experience to date (let's not forget: his resume includes the entire American Pie series and flicks like Dude, Where’s My Car?).

“To be honest, I ended up having the best time I’ve ever had doing Goon 2,” Scott told InStyle last week. “I’ve had a lot of fun in my life, and I’m a pretty happy guy, but, literally, this was the most fun. I loved all the actors, and Jay is just a great guy and really amazing director.” Another key cast member made the experience even better. “We were shooting in Toronto, and the first week I brought my yellow Lab up there,” said Scott. “He was like the set dog, so he was running all around and everyone was playing with him. It was like a dope summer camp.”

Here, Scott dishes on being a jock in high school, what he thinks Stifler is doing now, and why he doesn’t think American Pie holds up quite the same in today’s high-tech world.

VIDEO: Back to School: 8 Movies with the Best-Dressed High Schoolers Ever

In Goon 2, your character is married with a baby on the way. We’ve never really seen you in the responsible dad role before. How’d you prep for that?

I’m sure you’ve heard, but a lot of people compare me to Daniel Day-Lewis. I’m a method actor. So, just to get a sense of what it would be like, I actually got married and had a kid before the movie just to feel what it would be like to be a dad and be married. Then, when we finished, I got divorced, and I haven’t seen my kid yet. But, I’m sure he’s doing fine [laughs] … No, you’re right! Compared to the characters I’ve played in the past, I feel so much more mature. I didn’t really think about it too much, I just kind of showed up and tried to not ruin the movie.

Courtesy of Momentum Pictures

Did you play hockey in high school?

No, but I grew up in Minnesota, so you would think I did. I played baseball, basketball, and football. So, of course, the first sports film I do is about the one sport that I didn’t play.

Doug is a jock, and so was Stifler in American Pie. Were you like either of them when you were younger?

Hopefully, I was smarter than both of those characters! They’re both morons. I think Doug would be smarter than Stifler, because Doug knows that he’s dumb. I was a jock, but I was nothing like those characters. My friends and I were all athletes, but we were actually nothing like the typical high school jocks, with the whole idea that they’re all just assholes. We were all sweet guys. When I went back after filming American Pie, a lot of my high school friends were like, ‘What the f—k! Were you always this secret asshole?’ And, I was like, ‘No, man! That’s a character.’ I kind of took some of their traits from a lot of my friends, but yeah, I was a little more friendly in high school.

How do you think American Pie holds up today?

I don’t know if it does hold up. What’s strange is, I don’t think they’re ever going to make those kinds of comedies again—like, raunchy, R-rated, kind of bromance comedy—because they’re just not making money. But I obviously have a real love and fondness for those movies because I wouldn’t have a career without them. And I love that character so much. It’s funny, when you think of the American Pie movies now, they seem so tame. With porn everywhere, everybody has access to watching the gnarliest, weirdest, sexual deviant s—t online. So when you think of a guy that’s having sex with an apple pie in American Pie, it’s almost like a cartoon. I’m sure a 15-year-old kid watching that now is going to be like, ‘What? This is ridiculous. We don’t do that; we do this.’

Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

What recent high school movie do you think did it right?

It’s been a while since those type of movies came out. Superbad, I love that movie. But I don’t know—it’s really been a while. You want to write a new, high-school R-rated comedy with me? I’ll get your information after this. We’ll start working on it.

Perfect! But really, though, if the opportunity to do another American Pie movie presented itself, would you be down?

Honestly, to see and play Stifler in his 40s would be hilarious, in my opinion. I don’t know if anybody would want to watch it. But, for me, he’s the most fun character I’ll ever get a chance to play. Deep down, he just wants to be loved, and he’s really insecure and says the most inappropriate stuff, and he means well. But I just don’t see him ever growing up or getting it.

What do you think he’d be doing today?

I think that he would be working as a male stripper. His name would be Inferno, and his whole shtick would be that he’s a fireman. He’d be dancing at gay bars, strip clubs, and straight bars. Hopefully finding a job, too!

RELATED: Welcome Back Wednesday: Rachael Leigh Cook

What line do people quote back to you most?

“I’m going to rock out with my c—k out.” It’s always fun to hear that when I’m hanging with my mom in public. She loves that.

Is there one past co-star in particular that you’d love to work with again?

Geez! I don’t know. I’ve been really lucky to work with great people. I can think of a couple I wouldn’t want to work with again, but I’m not going to tell you [laughs]. Since we’re talking about Goon 2, I would say all of the guys on that movie. I love the whole cast so much. And that’s not just a safe answer, but it’s actually a true one.

Courtesy of Momentum Pictures

What’s the most meaningful thing you’ve ever kept from a set?

Actually, at the end of this last Goon movie, there’s a huge bloody fight. I never think to take stuff, but there was this one jersey that had all of Doug’s fake blood on it and I asked them if I could have it, and they said yes.

You’re also starring in Green Dolphin next year, executive produced by Keanu Reeves. Tell us about that.

We actually finished filming a few weeks ago. Keanu produced it, but I haven’t had a chance to meet him yet. It’s a dramatic movie, and for the first time I played a really awful human being—just a really nasty person—which is kind of what I always wanted to do. I’ve always wanted to do dramatic work and darker things like that. It was really cool because when the director told Keanu that he wanted to cast me, Keanu said "That’s a great idea." I was like "What?! Keanu Reeves knows who I am? That’s amazing." I think the movie is going to be great. The younger actors, Justine [Skye] and Tyler [Dean Flores], are amazing. And I did the best I could!