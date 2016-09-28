Younger Premieres Tonight—Look Back at the 3 Times Liza Almost Blew Her Own Cover Last Season

TV Land's hit series Younger returns tonight for its highly anticipated third season, and we're pretty jazzed—since we've been completely hooked since Season 1.

If you're new to the show, here's the gist: 40-year-old Liza (played by Sutton Foster) decides to moonlight as a 20-something-year-old after her marriage crumbles and she's suddenly inspired (read: required) to re-enter the workforce after decades of being a homemaker. When she lands a job as an assistant at a prominent publishing house, Liza gets a second chance to make her mark on the industry of her dreams. But things start to get complicated as more and more people become implicated in her lie. See? All caught up!

The Season 2 finale left us on a bit of a cliffhanger. The budding romance between Liza and her older (but actually totally age-appropriate) boss Charles (played by Peter Hermann) finally came to a head, but her younger ex Josh (played by Nico Tortorella) also decided he was ready to take their relationship to the next level. Whoa—with conflicting romances like these, it's clear that it's only a matter of time before Liza will be forced to make some tough decisions about her double-life!

However, our protagonist is used to teetering between smooth sailing and having her entire world implode. We've seen countless instances where we were sure this whole thing would come crashing down, but it miraculously didn't. As we eagerly anticipate Season 3, we're taking a look back at the most epic times that Liza narrowly escaped blowing her own cover. And don't forget to watch Younger tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 p.m. ET on TV Land.