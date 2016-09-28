Younger Premieres Tonight—Look Back at the 3 Times Liza Almost Blew Her Own Cover Last Season

TV Land's hit series Younger returns tonight for its highly anticipated third season, and we're pretty jazzed—since we've been completely hooked since Season 1.

If you're new to the show, here's the gist: 40-year-old Liza (played by Sutton Foster) decides to moonlight as a 20-something-year-old after her marriage crumbles and she's suddenly inspired (read: required) to re-enter the workforce after decades of being a homemaker. When she lands a job as an assistant at a prominent publishing house, Liza gets a second chance to make her mark on the industry of her dreams. But things start to get complicated as more and more people become implicated in her lie. See? All caught up!

The Season 2 finale left us on a bit of a cliffhanger. The budding romance between Liza and her older (but actually totally age-appropriate) boss Charles (played by Peter Hermann) finally came to a head, but her younger ex Josh (played by Nico Tortorella) also decided he was ready to take their relationship to the next level. Whoa—with conflicting romances like these, it's clear that it's only a matter of time before Liza will be forced to make some tough decisions about her double-life!

However, our protagonist is used to teetering between smooth sailing and having her entire world implode. We've seen countless instances where we were sure this whole thing would come crashing down, but it miraculously didn't. As we eagerly anticipate Season 3, we're taking a look back at the most epic times that Liza narrowly escaped blowing her own cover. And don't forget to watch Younger tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 p.m. ET on TV Land.

When Liza Introduced Josh to Friends from her Past

Josh proved in Season 1 that he was down for Liza when she admitted her age to him and—although he was momentarily shocked and thrown off by the fact that his girlfriend had been lying to him for their entire relationship—he decided to stick around. But last season, when the couple ran into a pair of Liza's friends from her married life in New Jersey and was subsequently pressured into a dinner date, Josh was dragged along for a glimpse into Liza's past. Luckily, Liza's friends only learned that she was dating a younger man—and not that she had spent the previous year posing as a younger woman.

When Liza Admitted Her Secret to Land a Major Book Deal

Season 2 saw Liza and Kelsey (played by Hilary Duff) get an amazing opportunity when Kelsey was promoted to editor in chief of her very own imprint. She, of course, insisted on bringing Liza along for the ride, but the two quickly learned that running an imprint is hard work and landing deals with sought-after authors is no easy feat.

So, when the opportunity to publish a book by popular psychologist and millennial guru Dr. Jane Wray came about, Liza made the ultimate sacrifice: She actually admitted her secret to the doctor, to make a case for why she should sign with the girls instead of with other publishers! The catch? Liza admitted the secret only after she'd signed on for a session with the doctor, enacting doctor-patient confidentiality! She's one smart cookie.

When Thad Almost Ratted Liza Out to Kelsey

Ugh, Thad. When Liza accidentally came across an incriminating video of her work BFF Kelsey's fiancé (played by Dan Amboyer) hooking up with his assistant, she immediately confronted his about it and gave Thad an ultimatum: Either he would tell Kelsey the truth, or Liza would. But Thad, being the total jerk that he is, set out to get some dirt on Liza, and boy, did he land on a gold mine! After learning that Liza had a daughter who appeared way too old to be the spawn of a 26-year-old, the dubious bro researched Liza in a Dartmouth alumni directory and discovered that she graduated college in 1996, not 2010 like she'd claimed. But the universe wasn't about to reward Thad for his bad behavior: When the pair met up to discuss Thad's piping hot pile of blackmail, a crane dropped a beam right on top of Thad, killing him instantly! Universe: 1, Thad: 0.

