You Me Her Star Priscilla Faia Explains the Show’s Complicated Key Relationships

Priscilla Faia wants you to know one thing about her show, You Me Her: It’s about much more than sex. The DirecTV series, which airs its season one finale tonight, follows the story of a couple who—together—becomes involved with a female escort. Sure, there’s romance and, naturally, some steamier moments between the characters. But the unusual relationship goes beyond just the physical, according to Faia. She recently stopped by InStyle’s New York City HQ to explain the key details of the show’s plot.

“I play Izzy Silva, a grad student who moonlights as an escort,” she said. “But it’s not like a pay-for-sex situation—it’s a hang-out-with-lonely-men situation that she’s coerced into by her roommate. Basically, Jack (played by Greg Poehler) and his wife, Emma (played by Rachel Blanchard), are in a bit of a rut in their marriage. They’re trying to get pregnant and things are just going awry. So at the terrible advice of his brother, Jack hires me to get the spark back in his marriage—but he unexpectedly falls for me.”

Instead of keeping his indiscretion to himself, Jack returns home and spills his soul to his wife. “He’s distraught, and they get into a fight,” said Faia. But instead of seeking revenge—or a divorce—Emma handles things in her own unexpected way. “She goes behind Jack’s back and hires me herself to see what all the fuss is about,” said Faia. “And somehow it just whirlwind-spirals into this situation where we like each other, too. They’re really happy with what my character’s presence is doing in their relationship, so it kind of starts off as a business arrangement where I go back and forth between dating one and the other. But as with any relationship, it always gets complicated.”

Kyleen James

And with those complications comes humor. “It’s a dramedy, for sure,” said Faia. “You don’t have to look for the jokes—the comedy comes from the drama itself.” And there’s no shortage of that, considering the uncharted territory in which the characters suddenly find themselves. “It’s really a story about three very normal people who have found something that makes them happy, and it’s very different from the conventional societal relationship,” said Faia. “They’re really trying to figure it out, and you’re kind of along for the ride while these three people are like, ‘What’s happening?’”

It’s a question that Faia has been asked repeatedly herself now that she’s starring on a series with such an intricate plot. “It’s really hard to talk about the show without going into all the details, because I can’t just be like, ‘It’s a show about three people who are in a relationship,’” she said. “That’s not what it is at all—that gives the misconception that the show’s about sex, when it’s not. The show is about relationships and connection, and how sexuality is fluid. It’s been really fun to be part of a show that’s starting all of this conversation.”