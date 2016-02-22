6 Things to Know About Scully's Style Evolution on The X-Files

The X-Files will wrap up its six-episode reboot tonight, and we're already missing David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson's paranormal-loving characters, Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. There have been quite a few changes in the current show, including a slew of new characters, but one thing that hasn't skipped a beat in thirteen years after the original series ended: Scully still loves her power suits.

Of course, the cut of her suits has drastically changed (goodbye shoulder pads!), but for the most part, her style from the original series shines through. "The X-Files phenomena is alive in the minds of its fans," the show's costume designer, Christopher Hargadon tells InStyle. "My goal with this current miniseries was to respect the parameters laid out by the original series while creating a classic, updated, and enduring look."

Here, Hargadon explains exactly how Scully's style has evolved since the original show aired.