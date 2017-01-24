5 Totally Juicy Reality Shows You're Not Watching–but Definitely Should Be

We've said it before and we'll say it again: reality TV is life. Gone are the days of dismissing these shows as completely tawdry and tasteless (they're only semi-tawdry and a tad tasteless). There have never been more options to fulfill our need to watch thirst trapping singles throw themselves at mediocre suitors, or wealthy housewives argue over...rich people stuff. We live for it, and we know you do, too!

We've gone down this road before to share with you readers our favorite unexpected reality shows, and now we're back with a list of shows that will keep your DVR fat and happy this winter. Read on to find out all about the reality TV gems you've probably been missing out on!