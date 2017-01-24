5 Totally Juicy Reality Shows You're Not Watching–but Definitely Should Be

We've said it before and we'll say it again: reality TV is life. Gone are the days of dismissing these shows as completely tawdry and tasteless (they're only semi-tawdry and a tad tasteless). There have never been more options to fulfill our need to watch thirst trapping singles throw themselves at mediocre suitors, or wealthy housewives argue over...rich people stuff. We live for it, and we know you do, too!

We've gone down this road before to share with you readers our favorite unexpected reality shows, and now we're back with a list of shows that will keep your DVR fat and happy this winter. Read on to find out all about the reality TV gems you've probably been missing out on!

L.A. Hair

When and Where: Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv 

Kim Kimble is the hairstylist responsible for Beyonce's fierce mane in her 2016 visual album, Lemonade. Here, the celeb hair guru is up to more than just wielding a teasing comb—she's giving us a peek into the drama of expanding her empire! The show's fifth season kicked off earlier this month, and if you haven't watched up to this point, now is a good time to jump in. Kimble has brought an entirely new staff into her Los Angeles salon, so the storylines and dynamics are all brand new!

The Celebrity Apprentice

When and Where: Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC 

Since the previous host has a prior engagement, NBC brought in none other than The Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to be the big boss. With contestants like singer and activist Boy George, reality stars Kyle Richards and Porsha Williams and former NFL player Ricky Williams all competing to win big bucks for their selected charities, things are bound to get pretty interesting.

Project Runway Junior

When and Where: Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime

Tim Gunn is teaching the next generation how to make it work! And make it work, they do. These talented kids, ranging from ages 13 to 17, each know their way around a sewing machine and an avant-garde #lewk, but their greatest gift might just be their sassy attitudes. Don't let the baby faces fool you! We come for the designs, but we stay for the work room clapbacks. 

Mariah's World

When and Where: Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

If you still have a link to Mariah Carey's infamous episode of MTV Cribs bookmarked on your browser, then this show was made for you. It is reality TV gold! Tune in to see the "Heartbreaker" singer and her posse tour the world and luxuriate like no other (so many yachts!). Honestly, if Mariah being wheeled in an office chair to her dressing room post-performance is the last thing we ever see, we could die happy.

Teen Mom 2

When and Where: Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV

Our second batch of teen mothers are back, and so are their adorable kids! Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Calvert and Jenelle Evans are back to share their journey of raising families, while still doing lots of growing up themselves. Like their Teen Mom OG counterparts, the cast now often breaks the fourth wall, interacting freely with their producers about the concerns that arise while filming. From pregnancies to weddings, and custody struggles, these ladies lay it all out for us to see.

Honorable Mention: The Bachelor

When and Where: Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC

OK, we know—everyone watches The Bachelor. But for those who opted out of this season because they didn't care to see Nick Viall's trillionth shot at love, trust us, it's time to come on back. Even if watching Viall fall in love (again, and again, and again...) isn't your jam, the contestants this season are so good! One word: Corinne. That is all.

