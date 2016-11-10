6 Glorious Reasons Why You Need to Binge-Watch The Crown on Netflix

Nov 10, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Ever wondered what it's like to live like a royal? Netflix's newest drama, The Crown, takes you inside Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth II's early reign. The series debuted last week and is said to be the streaming service's most expensive, over-the-top production to date. We've already binged the entire 10-episode season!

The Crown begins with the Queen's ascension to the British throne at age 25, following the death of her father King George VI. Over the course of the series, we see an intimate portrait of her life as a monarch, from her interactions with Winston Churchill to her sister's forbidden love affair. We even catch a glimpse of her practicing her coronation walk with a very wobbly (albeit regal) crown.

If that didn't convince you, scroll down for more of what we love about the new Netflix original series.

The Royals

We're obsessed with all things Kate Middleton and Prince WilliamPrince George and Princess Charlotte, too!—so it's no wonder that this series reeled us in. Who doesn't love a good royal moment? We love getting a glimpse inside their world.

The Queen

Even more fascinating than a peek into the British royal family is learning more about Queen Elizabeth II's early life as a young ruler. Played by Claire Foy in the series, we see the Queen on such a personal, vunerable level as she navigates her new role in Buckingham Palace.

The Love Stories

Who doesn't love a little romance? Queen Elizabeth and her beau, Prince Philip (played by Matt Smith), have some seriously cute moments o screen. They also experience harder times after she becomes Queen and the series shows that side of it, as well. Hey, Netflix keeps it real. Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) has her fair share of romance, too—starting with a secret love affair with Captain Peter Townsend (Ben Miles).

The Wedding

What's a show about the monarchy without a royal wedding? Lucky for us, we get to see Queen Elizabeth's nuptials to Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey. Did you know their union was not outright approved by her family? You'll learn more about that in the series. For now, that dress!

The Fashion

Bejeweled crowns, diamonds, silks, and lace—the royals know a thing or two about dressing up. Even Princess Margaret (pictured) wore her finest threads for social engagements (and sometimes just for family dinner!).

The Acting

While we love everyone on this series, John Lithgow as Prime Minister Winston Churchill is truly fascinating to watch. In fact, we'd tune in just to see his weekly meetings with Queen Elizabeth!

