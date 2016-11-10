6 Glorious Reasons Why You Need to Binge-Watch The Crown on Netflix

Ever wondered what it's like to live like a royal? Netflix's newest drama, The Crown, takes you inside Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth II's early reign. The series debuted last week and is said to be the streaming service's most expensive, over-the-top production to date. We've already binged the entire 10-episode season!

The Crown begins with the Queen's ascension to the British throne at age 25, following the death of her father King George VI. Over the course of the series, we see an intimate portrait of her life as a monarch, from her interactions with Winston Churchill to her sister's forbidden love affair. We even catch a glimpse of her practicing her coronation walk with a very wobbly (albeit regal) crown.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton Is Fall Fashion #Goals

If that didn't convince you, scroll down for more of what we love about the new Netflix original series.