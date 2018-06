3 of 5 INF Goff

Jessica Szohr

Jessica Szohr showed off her hipster style in an off the shoulder Rebecca Taylor tunic dress before heading inside Madison Square Garden to give VIP's a sneak peek at the fall season of Gossip Girl. Has the actress taken any style cues from her on screen alter ego? "Actually, the more that I play Vanessa, the more I've started to incorporate some of the things that she wears into my own style," Szhor admitted. "After the first season, I actually ordered some the high top Nike shoes like the ones I'd worn on the show, which is so bizarre because that's usually not the kind of thing I'd wear."