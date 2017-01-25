Scandal Returns This Week–Here's What to Expect

Scandal is back! Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and crew finally return to the small screen this Thursday after an extended break and we can’t wait to dive back into the D.C.-set drama. We left off with the high-stakes presidential race between Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) and Francisco Vargas (Ricardo Chavira). To refresh, Olivia joined #TeamMellie and took over the First Lady’s campaign, while Cyrus Beene (Jeff Parry) switched political parties and joined Vargas (bye, Fitz). Before we could find out the outcome of the election, the season ended!

ABC/Tony Rivetti

This week’s opener kicks off with Election Day and that means we’ll finally get to see the results we’ve been waiting for. Who will win? So far, ABC has revealed very few details about Season 6. Even at the network's Television Critics Association panel, Washington kept mum on the subject of Scandal's faux election. “[Olivia] is a crisis handler and a fixer, so whatever the situation is, she’ll figure out a way to do what’s best for her client in the moment,” she told InStyle.

The cast and crew did reveal one major detail, though: Their election will look nothing like the country’s real election. In fact, they filmed months before Tuesday, Nov. 7. “I don’t really equate the two,” creator Shonda Rhimes said about the comparisons. “We would have waited until after the real election to write about our election if that were the goal. I don’t think that the candidates have any similarities to the candidates in real life, either. They don’t equate, so I don’t think you can correlate the two.”

ABC/Tony Rivetti

Tony Goldwyn, who plays the soon-to-be ex-President, chimed in as well. “Shonda’s taking the show in a whole fresh direction, which is very interesting, emotional, and entertaining for Scandal. The fact that it’s in counterpart to this crazy political world America’s living in is interesting, but they’re not the same and we aren’t in reaction to it. Five of the first six episodes were written and shot before we knew anything.”

Well, that settles it: We're about to witness a very different Election Night! Tune into ABC this Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. ET for the return of Scandal.