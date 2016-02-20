We Asked the Stars: Which Friends Character Are You and Why?

David Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank
Samantha Simon
Feb 20, 2016 @ 5:30 am

There’s likely one Friends character you channel most, whether it's chilled-out cool girl Rachel Green, tightly wound Monica Gellar, or the eccentric Phoebe Buffay. (And, of course, for the guys, whether or not you’re a Ross, Chandler, or Joey can be an ongoing internal debate.)

With the NBC special, Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows, reuniting the cast of one of TV's most beloved shows (minus Matthew Perry) on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET, we asked celebrities—including Monica IRL, Courteney Cox—to reveal which Friends character they identify with at their very core. Find out what they had to say below.

1 of 8 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Courteney Cox

“I’m definitely Monica! I’m not as competitive or as clean as Monica, but I’m very neat.”

2 of 8 JP Yim/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth 

“I think I’m probably a combo of Rachel and Monica. I can be a little OCD like Monica, but then I’m also laid-back like Rachel in a way.”

3 of 8 Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Josh Holloway 

“I’m probably Joey. I am as goofy as him in real life. I love Joey.” 

4 of 8 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Olivia Culpo

I am closest to Phoebe because I’m really about energy and cleansing auras, and Phoebe was really in tune to that. Everybody knows she is kind of slightly air-headed in the show, but there is something also really sweet and endearing about how much she cares about people and she is very loving and hysterical.” 

5 of 8 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Candace Cameron Bure 

“I’d definitely say I’m a Rachel. I'm not Monica—she's Type A, which I am not. Sometimes I feel like a ding dong. Rachel had those moments—not in a Phoebe way—but she's just one step behind. I’m the girl that when someone makes a joke, I laugh two seconds after everyone else does because it just takes me the extra few to get it.”

6 of 8 Rob Kim/Getty Images

Christian Siriano

“I feel like I’m probably Monica because I’m neurotic and intense, but I want to be Rachel.”

7 of 8 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jaime King

“I’m a little bit like Phoebe in her kookiness, and a little bit of Rachel when it comes to her more neurotic side. I feel like I’m an amalgamation of both of them.”

8 of 8 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Carly Chalkin

“I’d say I’m a mixture between Rachel and Phoebe—I switch off. I always make up random songs like Phoebe does, and I’m very [all over the place]. I’ve seen every single episode about 5,000 times.”

With additional reporting by Brianna King, Ericka Franklin, Brandi Fowler, and Carita Rizzo

