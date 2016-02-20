We Asked the Stars: Which Friends Character Are You and Why?

There’s likely one Friends character you channel most, whether it's chilled-out cool girl Rachel Green, tightly wound Monica Gellar, or the eccentric Phoebe Buffay. (And, of course, for the guys, whether or not you’re a Ross, Chandler, or Joey can be an ongoing internal debate.)

With the NBC special, Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows, reuniting the cast of one of TV's most beloved shows (minus Matthew Perry) on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET, we asked celebrities—including Monica IRL, Courteney Cox—to reveal which Friends character they identify with at their very core. Find out what they had to say below.

RELATED: 13 Stars Who Have Rocked "The Rachel" Haircut