Loved The Crown? Wait Until You Watch Victoria

Curious about what goes on inside Buckingham Palace? Us, too. We binge-watched the entire Netflix original series The Crown because we're obsessed with all things surrounding the royal family. Now that we’ve finished the 10-episode season, we’ve been on the hunt for another British monarchy to fill the void.

Lucky for us, PBS will air new series Victoria in Downton Abbey’s old time slot. The 8-episode drama dives into Queen Victoria’s early life, starting with her ascension to the throne at age 18 in 1837. We watched a sneak peek and it's safe to say we're hooked. Even the show's opening theme song is weirdly addicting (just wait until you hear it!).

Scroll down to find out why we love Victoria. Then, tune in for the premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15th at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

Jenna Coleman Plays Queen Victoria

You may recognize Jenna Coleman from the British series Doctor Who, but now she's taking on the young Victoria in this series. Could she be any cuter? Not to mention, she makes a badass queen.

You Get an Inside Look at Victoria's Monarchy

From her impressionable beginning as a ruler to her tumultous relationship with her mother, we get the full scoop on what went down in the 19th century.

The Fashion is Incredible

Like Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, Queen Victoria has an impeccable wardrobe. Intricate bodices, delicate lace, diamond-encrusted crowns—you'll want to catch a glimpse of her enviable, over-the-top closet.

There's Upstairs and Downstairs Drama

The one thing missing from The Crown is a bit of downstairs drama—what's going on with the servants during that time? Like Downton Abbey, Victoria spends just as much time with Buckingham Palace's staff as it does with the royals.

There's a Royal Wedding

What's a show about the British monarchy without a royal wedding? In the series, we see Victoria's blossoming love story with Prince Albert. Sigh.

