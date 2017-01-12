Loved The Crown? Wait Until You Watch Victoria

Curious about what goes on inside Buckingham Palace? Us, too. We binge-watched the entire Netflix original series The Crown because we're obsessed with all things surrounding the royal family. Now that we’ve finished the 10-episode season, we’ve been on the hunt for another British monarchy to fill the void.

Lucky for us, PBS will air new series Victoria in Downton Abbey’s old time slot. The 8-episode drama dives into Queen Victoria’s early life, starting with her ascension to the throne at age 18 in 1837. We watched a sneak peek and it's safe to say we're hooked. Even the show's opening theme song is weirdly addicting (just wait until you hear it!).

Scroll down to find out why we love Victoria. Then, tune in for the premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15th at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.