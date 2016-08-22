Your Ultimate Guide to Fall TV

Who’s ready for fall? As much as we love the long, dreamy days of summer, we’re even more excited for the season’s end because it means one very important thing: Our favorite fall TV shows are back! And even more exciting than the return of Empire, American Horror Story, and Modern Family is the onslaught of brand new programming premiering as well.

But this year more than ever, the number of new TV shows has skyrocketed thanks to all of the networks and streaming services vying for a coveted fall hit, like Amazon, Netflix, and even TNT. With so many programs premiering at the same time, how do you know which ones are worth space in your DVR (or, ahem, streaming queue)? Don’t fret! We’ve sifted through the saturated fall lineup and picked out all of the must-watch new series.

The best part? All of these newbies have unique and interesting storylines that we haven't seen a million times before. There’s a Woody Allen series (his first foray into TV), a baseball drama with a female lead (yes, she's drafted into the MLB), a dystopian Western, a show where everyone shares the same birthday, and—gasp—the long-awaited return of Gilmore Girls. Sign us up.

Not only that, there's some major star power to look forward to, like Sarah Jessica Parker, who returns to HBO with a comedy about divorce; Michelle Dockery, who veers far away from Downton Abbey with a new role as a con artist; and Miley Cyrus, who stars in Woody Allen's six-part Amazon series.

Scroll down to read our picks for the best new TV series premiering this fall. Then, be sure to tune in when the shows start airing in September.