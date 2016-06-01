10 New TV Shows to Watch This Summer

Who’s ready for summer? While we’re certainly pumped for perma-sunny days, endless glasses of rosé, and trips to the beach, we’re secretly looking forward to spending lazy nights at home catching up on summer TV shows. Our favorite regulars are back, like the The Bachelorette (go JoJo!), Bloodline, and Orange Is the New Black, but we’re even more excited for the lineup of newbies premiering now until August.

RELATED: Binge Watch These 6 Shows Before They Return This Summer

Summer’s newest TV shows pack a punch, so we’re clearing out our DVRs and renewing our subscription services in preparation. We can’t wait for the Winona Ryder-led thriller on Netflix called Stranger Things, about an Indiana boy who vanishes into thin air. Two music series caught our attention too: Showtime’s Roadies and Netflix’s The Get Down (the later is even produced and directed by Baz Luhrmann). Then there's the mega-cameo by Oprah Winfrey on OWN’s Greenleaf. You know we'll be watching that one!

We’ve rounded up ten of the best new summer TV series launching now, so take a break from the heat and tune in to these soon-to-be small screen favorites below.