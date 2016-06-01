10 New TV Shows to Watch This Summer

Curtis Baker/Netflix; Niko Tavernise/FOX
Janelle Grodsky
Jun 01, 2016

Who’s ready for summer? While we’re certainly pumped for perma-sunny days, endless glasses of rosé, and trips to the beach, we’re secretly looking forward to spending lazy nights at home catching up on summer TV shows. Our favorite regulars are back, like the The Bachelorette (go JoJo!), Bloodline, and Orange Is the New Black, but we’re even more excited for the lineup of newbies premiering now until August.

Summer’s newest TV shows pack a punch, so we’re clearing out our DVRs and renewing our subscription services in preparation. We can’t wait for the Winona Ryder-led thriller on Netflix called Stranger Things, about an Indiana boy who vanishes into thin air. Two music series caught our attention too: Showtime’s Roadies and Netflix’s The Get Down (the later is even produced and directed by Baz Luhrmann). Then there's the mega-cameo by Oprah Winfrey on OWN’s Greenleaf. You know we'll be watching that one!

We’ve rounded up ten of the best new summer TV series launching now, so take a break from the heat and tune in to these soon-to-be small screen favorites below.

1 of 10 Niko Tavernise/FOX

Outcast

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, this hair-raising series stars Patrick Fugit as Kyle Barnes, a man possessed by demons, who, on his search to find answers about his possession, uncovers a life-changing truth that could alter the world as we know it. Warning: This show is not for the faint of heart! (June 3, 10 p.m. ET on Cinemax)

2 of 10 Frank Ockenfels/AMC

Feed the Beast

Two friends (played by David Schwimmer and Jim Sturgess) open an upscale restaurant in their hometown of the Bronx. While keeping up with the New York restaurant world is hard enough, the duo are troublemakers who also deal with criminals, corrupt politicians, and violent mobsters on the regular. All in a day’s work! (June 5, 10 p.m. ET on AMC)

3 of 10 Jeff Neumann/CBS

Braindead

The creators of The Good Wife, Robert and Michelle King, have a new political drama on their hands. Set in Washington D.C., the show follows a young Capitol Hill staffer (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who discovers that the government has stopped working. Something mysterious—even alien—is happening to members of Congress and White House staffers. Aaron Tveit, Danny Pino, Tony Shalhoub, and Nikki M. James also star. (June 13, 10 p.m. ET on CBS)

4 of 10 Eddy Chen/Turner Entertainment Networks

Animal Kingdom

This drama centers around a Southern California crime family with a cutthroat matriarch at its head (played by Ellen Barkin). Together with her sons, they fuel their excessive lifestyle with a slew of criminal activities. Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, and Jake Weary play her ruthless (and often shirtless!) sons, while Finn Cole plays the 17-year-old relative they take under their wings after his mother dies. (June 14, 9 p.m. ET on TNT)

5 of 10 Courtesy of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Greenleaf

Not only does Oprah Winfrey executive produce this new OWN drama, she also stars in it. The series follows the Greenleaf family and their Memphis megachurch. Below the surface are scandalous secrets and lies just waiting to be exposed. It also stars Merle Dandridge, Lynn Whitfield, and Keith David. (June 21, 10 p.m. ET on OWN)

6 of 10 Courtesy of CBS

American Gothic

When a Boston family discovers that their deceased patriarch is linked to an infamous string of murders, their suspicion and paranoia reach an all-time high, threatening to tear the family apart. Could he have had an accomplice? Virginia Madsen, Juliet Rylance, Antony Starr, Justin Chatwin, Megan Ketch, and Elliot Knight star. (June 22, 10 p.m. ET on CBS)

7 of 10 Katie Yu/Showtime

Roadies

Oscar winner Cameron Crowe created this comedy series that takes a gritty look at the life of a concert roadie, centering on the backstage workers (the unsung heroes) of a successful arena-level rock band. Carla Gugino and Luke Wilson star. (June 26, 10 p.m. ET on Showtime)

8 of 10 Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

The Night of

This chilling eight-part limited series delves into a mysterious murder case in New York City. The show will follow the police investigation and court proceedings, while taking a deeper look at the criminal justice system as a whole. It stars John Turturro and Riz Ahmed. (July 10, 9 p.m. ET on HBO)

9 of 10 Curtis Baker/Netflix

Stranger Things

Set in 1980s Indiana, Winona Ryder stars as Joyce, a mother of two sons, one of whom mysteriously vanishes into thin air. As her friends, family, and officials try to solve the case, they stumble upon secret government experiments and potential supernatural forces. (July 15, all episodes available on Netflix)

10 of 10 Courtesy of Netflix

The Get Down

This 1970s-set musical drama created by Baz Luhrmann follows a rag-tag group of Bronx teenagers who, coupled with the hardened New York City on the brink of bankruptcy, gives birth to hip hop and disco as we know it. The cast includes Justice Smith, Shameik Moore, Skylan Brooks, Tremaine Brown Jr., Herizen Guardiola, Jimmy Smits, Jaden Smith, Mamoudou Athie, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen. (Aug. 12, all episodes available on Netflix)

