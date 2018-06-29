The 7 TV Shows You Can’t Miss This July

Summer is in full swing, and while you may not have a poolside cabana calling your name, there are certainly other ways to celebrate the onset of vacation season, namely: BINGEFEST JULY 2018.

There are a ton of great series (old and new) coming to your TV/tablet/laptop/phone/whatever you have this July—including the return of Orange Is the New Black and premiere of HBO’s Gillian Flynn-adapted miniseries Sharp Objects (!)—and you deserve to binge ‘em all.

Scroll down below for an overview of the 7 hottest shows coming out this month.

Orange Is the New Black

After a turbulent fifth season, follow the Litchfield gang in their new and seemingly bleaker digs (shower handcuffs??) in the wake of their deadly three-day riot. (July 27, Netflix)

Power

Kick the month off right with a high dose of drama, intrigue, and (best of all) 50 Cent, as Power propels into season 5. (Starz, July 1)

Castle Rock

From Executive Producers Stephen King and J.J. Abrams comes this psychological horror series set in the titular Maine town of King’s creation. Backed by an all-star cast featuring genre favorites Sissy Spacek and Bill Skarsgård, this is one eerie saga you’ll want to tune in for. (Hulu, July 25)

Burden of Truth

Smallville star Kristin Kreuk returns to the realm of teen programming as a big city lawyer who moves back to her hometown in order to represent a group of young girls plagued by a mysterious disease. (July 25, The CW)

Suits

Though the Duchess of Sussex has left the building, we have a feeling USA's legal drama will only amp up with its cast overhaul—hi, Katherine Heigl. (USA Network, July 18) 

Sharp Objects

The long-awaited serial adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s chilling Southern-set crime drama is brought to us Big Little Lies-style, divvied into 8 HBO installments led by 5-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams and an impressive supporting cast that includes Patricia Clarkson and Chris Messina. (HBO, July 8)

Anne with an "E"

Treat yourself to some chicken soup for the nostalgia-lover's soul with the second installment of Anne of Green Gables' cheeky Netflix adaptation. (Netflix, July 6). 

