8 Buzzy Shows You’ll Want to Binge-Watch This Month

Summer, is that you? We're having a hard time believing the year is almost half way over. Luckily, the June TV lineup is out and there are a ton of topnotch premieres making it easier to swallow.

In fact, this month has an equal mix of returning favorites and promising new launches that we can't wait to stream, from the final season of Orphan Black (bye, clones!) to Naomi Watts' new Netflix series, Gypsy. Scroll down for our full list of can't-miss shows to watch this month.

I'M DYING UP HERE

Showtime’s newest drama series explores the stand-up comedy scene of 1970s Los Angeles, where aspiring comics are dying for a laugh on stage. Melissa Leo leads the cast as Goldie, a comedy club owner who mentors comics. Ari Graynor, Michael Angarano, Al Madrigal, RJ Cyler, and Clark Duke also star, while Jim Carrey executive produces. (Sunday, June 4 at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime)

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD

The third season of the Walking Dead spinoff kicks off with the survivors heading for the U.S. border in hopes of escaping a zombie-infested Mexico. But what they encounter at the border just might be worse. (Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC)

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

The fifth season of the Netflix original series finds the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary gaining the upper hand. In fact, you'll see them demanding better treatment and more rights to help improve life inside the prison. Will Piper (Taylor Schilling) get involved? (Friday, June 9, all episodes available on Netflix)

ORPHAN BLACK

It’s the final season of Orphan Black and that means we have to say goodbye to our favorite clone (yes, all of them), played by Tatiana Maslany. Not much has been revealed about Season 5 yet, but we do know that Sarah and her sestras were all left in dire situations at the end of last season. Will they terminate the Leda project for good? We can't wait to see what loose ends will tie up! (Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET on BBC America)

GLOW

The creators of OITNB have a new series at Netflix about a struggling actress (Alison Brie) in 1980s Los Angeles who finally finds her chance at stardom in the spandex-laden world of women's wrestling—the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, that is. (Friday, June 23, all episodes available on Netflix).

PREACHER

Season 2 of the comic book series returns and you can expect even more debauchery from disgraced preacher, Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper). This season, Jesse is on a mission to find God (literary) and will stop at nothing until it happens. Ruth Negga returns as Tulip O'Hare (Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m. ET AMC)

BIG BROTHER

The countdown is on for the 19th season of reality favorite Big Brother. What surprises will Julie Chen throw our way this year? (Wednesday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS)

GYPSY

Naomi Watts stars in this new thriller series as Jean Holloway, an overzealous therapist who becomes too entwined in the lives of her patients. Billy Crudup will play her husband. (Friday, June 30, all episodes available on Netflix)

