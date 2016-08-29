Here Are the 5 TV Shows & Movies InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

Each week, we bring you our editor-curated “watch list,” filled with all the quirky hidden gems, salacious reality stars, comedy geniuses, and award-worthy newcomers that have us binge-watching and setting our DVRs. We hope this weekly list will help broaden your viewing horizons and fill you with escapist joy. Happy watching!

This week is all about playing catch-up before the great new fall TV shows begin in September—plus one film we can’t wait to watch as soon as it hits theaters this Friday.

If you’re a foodie, tune into Netflix’s top-notch documentary series, Cooked. It’s the perfect way to get your taste buds primed for the premiere of the new Chef’s Table: France on Netflix on Sept. 2. If you’re into smart, off-beat comedies, dive into Hulu’s Casual and discover why our editors are obsessed with every aspect of the show, from its soundtrack to its stars. For those who can’t get enough drama, and still believe reality TV is a legit way to meet a mate, it’s time to place your bets on whose Bachelor in Paradise story will end in engagement. If kingpin drama is more your style, watch or re-watch season one of Narcos ahead of its season 2 premiere on Friday to make sure you’re in the loop.

And if you want to see true chemistry, put down the remote, silence your phone, and take a seat in your nearest theater. The eagerly anticipated, romantic period drama The Light Between Oceans premieres this Friday, Sept. 2, and it stars one of our favorite real-life couples, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. If this film doesn’t tug on your heartstrings, nothing will.