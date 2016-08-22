Here Are the 6 TV Shows InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

“I’ve been a Walking Dead fan since the very beginning, so of course I was sucked into the series’ spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, when it premiered last August. The new series occurs at the same time as the original but takes place in Los Angeles instead of Atlanta. It’s interesting to see how the zombie apocalypse plays out in a different part of the country with different characters and different circumstances. Season two has been on hiatus since May, and I’ve been lost without my suspense-filled Sunday nights on the edge of my couch. But the second half of the season kicked off last night, so you know where to find me for the next seven Sundays. If you’re a Walking Dead fan but haven’t tuned into FTWD, it’s not too late to catch up. And if you’ve never seen either show, you’re making a big mistake.” Stream FTWD on HULU or tune in Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. —Tessa Trudeau, editorial assistant