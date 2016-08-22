Here Are the 6 TV Shows InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

Each week, we bring you our editor-curated “watch list,” filled with all the quirky hidden gems, salacious reality stars, comedy geniuses, and award-worthy newcomers that have us binge-watching and setting our DVRs. We hope this weekly list will help broaden your viewing horizons and fill you with escapist joy. Happy watching!
This week, there’s finally a new show worth watching: The Get Down. If you’re a Baz Luhrmann fan, or just a love a good retro moment, this is literally going to be your new jam. And while we’re traveling back in time, we might as well revisit a few of our old friends: Hannah, Lizzie, Raven, they’re all on Freeform’s genius late-night block, That’s So Throwback. It’s like comfort food for your child brain. If you’re looking for something just slightly more fear-inducing than Disney stars, Mr. Robot, Pretty Little Liars, and Fear the Walking Dead are all in full force right now. And for those of you who owe your boyfriends big time, check out HBO Sports’ NFL reality show, Hard Knocks. You’ll score enough points to control the remote come fall.