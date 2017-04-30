TV Moms and Grandmas We Wish We Were Related To

Shalayne Pulia
Apr 30, 2017

TV moms and grandmas have always been there when we need them the most. With a flick of the remote, we can conjure up wise words from Tami Taylor of Friday Night Lights or burst into laughter with Kitty Forman of That ‘70s Show. Indeed, we'd go so far as to say we *almost* even think of these characters as part of our own families. So in honor of approaching Mother's Day, it's about time to celebrate the TV moms and grandmas who taught us almost as much about life as our IRL moms. 

Check out our roundup of the TV moms and grannies we wish we were related to, below. 

Lorelai Gilmore from Gilmore Girls

​​​​​​Lorelai and Rory Gilmore have the mom-and-daughter/best friend dynamic down pat on Gilmore Girls. Lorelai may not be the best role model when it comes to eating habits, but she’s a strong, independent woman who chose her own path and does her absolute best to be there for Rory. 

Katherine "Kitty" Forman from That '70s Show

Red Forman’s curmudgeonly disposition is no match for the sunny outlook of woman of the house, Kitty Forman on That ’70s Show. Kitty's the sweetest mom around, but her one-liners pack a heck of a punch when she wants them to. And she just might be the only one who can keep the peace between Red and their son Eric.

Sophia Petrillo from The Golden Girls

She's the old-school Sicilian grandma whose stories are almost too crazy to believe, but that won’t stop her from telling you all of them. This tough cookie also spews the best one-liners in a thick Brooklyn-Italian accent that only adds to their hilarity. Who wouldn’t want to have her as a permanent fixture at every family gathering?

Joyce Byers from Stranger Things

If we were taken by some sort of other-dimensional creature, we’d want Joyce Byers in my family. She’s relentless in her search for her son, even when the whole town turns against her. She’ll stop at nothing to bring Will back, even if that means risking her own life traveling to The Upside Down—now that's a force you want on your side. 

Tami Taylor from Friday Night Lights

Coach Taylor isn’t the only one we want as a mentor. His wife, Tami, makes up the other half of this Southern power couple who do their best to teach their daughters—and the entire football team—how to support one another through thick and thin.

Sam Fox from Better Things

Sam Fox is the divorced, single mother of three girls living across the street from her own mother, Phyllis, in Better Things. A house full of growing girls is hard to manage, especially as a single mom, but Sam would rather rise to the occasion than cry about her situation. She may not be very sentimental, and can often run into arguments with her own mom, but she is always looking out for her girls.

Aggie Cromwell from Halloweentown

When an evil spirit tries to take over Halloweentown, Aggie Cromwell is the first to notice. Her rebellious granddaughter is her biggest fan, and with good reason. Not many grandmas can unite a family under such wild circumstances to overcome a wicked villain.

Lily van der Woodsen from Gossip Girl

She don’t always see eye to eye with her free-spirited daughter Serena, but Lily van der Woodsen is the kind of mom that would give up her true love for her daughter’s happiness. She’s not perfect, but she grows and learns with her daughter as they both navigate the intricacies of life among the Upper East Side elite.

Marge Simpson from The Simpsons

Marge is the moral core of the Simpson family. She somehow manages to deal with all of the chaos provoked by her relatives, beer-swilling husband Homer, daughters Maggie and Lisa, and delinquent son Bart. We want Marge as our TV mom because she can keep it all together, including her elaborate hair style.  

