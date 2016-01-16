3 True Crime Series That Have Our Editors Completely Addicted

Making a Murderer pretty much combines my obsession of true crime TV shows and marathoning 10 episodes at a time of said shows on Netflix. The series follows Steven Avery, a man from Manitowoc County, Wis., who served 18 years in prison after being falsely convicted of sexually assaulting a prominent member of the community. DNA testing eventually proved that he wasn’t guilty of the attack and he was released—only to get arrested two years later for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. Halbach was last seen alive at Avery’s car lot, though the jury is still kind of out on whether or not he actually killed her—and they’re slightly corrupt, at that. Without giving too much away, you’ll be questioning just about everything you know about the Manitowoc County police, forensic evidence, and the legal system as a whole.

Over the course of the trial, Avery’s nephew Brendan Dassey gets involved (no spoilers, I swear), and Dassey’s half-brother Brad went on to pen an aptly titled rap called “They Didn’t Do It” to let the rest of us know how he really feels about the case. I finished all the episodes over two days and went full Carmen Sandiego afterwards, convinced I would crack the case by looking up court documents and police records—because, you know, ask and Reddit shall deliver. It’s hard not to come across info surrounding the Avery case considering the recent developments and the fact that the series as a whole has gone completely viral, so if you have yet to watch it, make plans to knock out at least four episodes tonight.

—Marianne Mychaskiw, InStyle.com Assistant Editor

Stream Making a Murderer now on Netflix.