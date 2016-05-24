Why The Flash Star Tom Cavanagh Loves Putting on His Super-Villain Costume

The Flash wraps up its second season tonight at 8 p.m. ET, and the CW’s superhero series is sure to pack plenty of comic-book action into the final moments of season two. And for the show’s star Tom Cavanagh—who plays multiple characters, including super-villain the Reverse-Flash—taking on such a project is a childhood dream come true.

“Putting on an extremely cool yellow superhero-suit means you’re basically getting paid to do what you did when you were eight years old,” Cavanagh told InStyle when he stopped by our offices last week. “It’s tremendous.”

Catie Laffoon

Of course, he gets to do some damage while he wears it. While Cavanagh also portrays different versions of another character, Dr. Harrison Wells, in the series, it's his unforgettable role as the Reverse-Flash that really gets viewers talking. “Being the villain on the show, I do some pretty nasty things,” he said.

The CW Network

The season finale of The Flash airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.