The Cast of This Is Us Has the Sweetest Holiday Tradition

The holidays are just around the corner, and what the cast of This Is Us does to celebrate the season will warm your heart.

Rather than shower each other with gifts, Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth on the show, said she and her castmates put their focus on giving presents to the people who help bring the show to life — they work together on gifts for the crew. While she was tight-lipped on how they’ll surprise the This Is Us crew this year, she told us at the People’s Choice Awards that last year, “We got them some really great [things]. One of the things we got them was a This Is Us hoodie. We design it differently every year based on what’s going on that year. And they’re so great. They wear them all the time.”

As for what Watson has at the top of her holiday wish list this year, one main thing came to mind: a getaway. “You know what, a vacation. Like a real one,” she said with a laugh. “I need to take a plane somewhere hot and get on a beach in a hot bikini.”

With the show’s season three finale just a couple of weeks away, Watson certainly deserves the break — as would her character Beth, who recently lost her job. “It’s been a tough time for Beth this year, and I don’t think it’s going to get any easier,” Watson said. “But I think what she’s learning about right now is self-care and how to take care of herself before she ventures to take care of everybody else.”

“[She’s] sort of recognizing that she’s not okay, and able to share that and look to her husband to be able to support her rather than being the one who’s always supportive,” she continued. “So, I think this is her time for that.”

Whether Beth is focusing more on her own self-care will help her care a little less about her cousin Zoe dating Kevin ... it seems like that is a possibility. “I truly hope she’s eased up on that now,” Watson said. “I think maybe Beth eased up on that now. I can’t fully say, but it seems like she’s maybe going to be okay.”

Don’t miss the next episode of This Is Us, when it airs tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC.