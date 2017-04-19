If You Loved The Crown, This Series Will Be Your New Obsession

If you missed the Apr. 16 premiere of Starz's newest drama The White Princess, now is your chance to catch up. Trust us, it will be your new TV obsession. Like our other favorite monarchy-centric series (PBS's Victoria and Netflix's The Crown), this show also features a strong, outspoken queen who you don't want to mess with. After just one episode, we already love it.

For some background, the show is based on Philippa Gregory's novel and is a sequel to the 2013 Starz series, The White Queen. It follows Elizabeth of York (the White Queen's daughter), played by newcomer Jodie Comer, who’s forced to marry King Henry VII after his army wins the War of Roses. Although she’s not too thrilled to wed the new king, she does it to unite the Yorks (her family) with the Tudors (his family).

VIDEO: All the Times Kate Middleton was Too Perfect for Words

Elizabeth is basically the girl boss of the English monarchy and you will fall in love with Comer's portrayal of her. We recently caught up with the young star of the series, who gave us a few great reasons to tune in. Check them out below. Then, catch new episodes of The White Princess Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.