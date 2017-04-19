If You Loved The Crown, This Series Will Be Your New Obsession

Janelle Grodsky
Apr 19, 2017

If you missed the Apr. 16 premiere of Starz's newest drama The White Princess, now is your chance to catch up. Trust us, it will be your new TV obsession. Like our other favorite monarchy-centric series (PBS's Victoria and Netflix's The Crown), this show also features a strong, outspoken queen who you don't want to mess with. After just one episode, we already love it.

For some background, the show is based on Philippa Gregory's novel and is a sequel to the 2013 Starz series, The White Queen. It follows Elizabeth of York (the White Queen's daughter), played by newcomer Jodie Comer, who’s forced to marry King Henry VII after his army wins the War of Roses. Although she’s not too thrilled to wed the new king, she does it to unite the Yorks (her family) with the Tudors (his family).

Elizabeth is basically the girl boss of the English monarchy and you will fall in love with Comer's portrayal of her. We recently caught up with the young star of the series, who gave us a few great reasons to tune in. Check them out below. Then, catch new episodes of The White Princess Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

THE LOVE STORY

"There is a love story there, but their relationship is quite turbulent at the start," star Jodie Comer tells InStyle about Elizabeth's connection with King Henry VII (Jacob Collins-Levy). "He doesn't want to marry her just as much as she doesn't want to marry him in the beginning. It just doesn't happen straight away. But I think that's what's interesting about it—you get to see it progress over a long period of time."

THE COSTUMES

"There's such a difference between Lizzie at the start and Lizzie at the end and I think a lot of that has to do with the costume and makeup departments," Comer says. "At the start, Lizzie's costumes where very pale in color, like lilacs and golds. Her hair was very loose and at that time, if a lady wore her hair loose it meant that she was a virgin. So her hair was very loose and wild and her clothes were quite freeing. As the series goes on and she's made queen, everything becomes a lot more restricted. When everything was spiraling out of control, her outfits hold her together in a way. The costumes were amazing."

THE CAST

"I love everyone in the cast," she tells us. "We didn't have a lot of time together off-set, but on-set was a lot of fun. I love Suki [Waterhouse's] character because she says what she thinks and I think it's lovely to have a character that brings such humor and reality. She brings an edge and keeps it real, which is really refreshing for a period drama. Also, Michelle Fairley has been my idol and is someone I've really respected and watched. She goes to set, does her thing, and is amazing to everyone. She's a lovely person."

THE LOCATION

"The locations are another reason to watch it because we were based in Bristol but we shot in Bath and Cardiff," she says. "We were in a ton of dishelved castles that were half eroding so we could only shoot in part of them and the rest was green screen."

THE "HISTORY"

"If you love history, you'll want to watch it," she says, even though the historical drama is partially fictionalized. "That's what's fun about the series though—it gives glimpses of what could have happened. Plus it's more entertaining that way. If we went by everything in history, it would be very boring. You have a lot of space to run free with it."

