California Dreams Do Come True—The O.C. Is Finally Heading to This Streaming Site

Nine years after Marissa Cooper, Summer Roberts, Ryan Atwood, and the Cohen family entered our lives and stole our hearts with their good looks and Chrismukkah celebrations, we're heading back to The O.C. Hulu announced yesterday that the hit early aughts show, which aired from 2003 to 2007, will be available on the streaming site, and we honestly couldn't be more thrilled.

The show was a cultural phenomenon that brought us some of the best on-screen couples around, solidifying our love for both Adam Brody and Benjamin McKenzie, and introduced us to the lifestyle of California's super rich. Needless to say, we know what we'll be doing in April.

Since the show went off the air, a lot has changed for the cast both professionally and personally. Currently, Mischa Barton can be seen on this season of Dancing with the Stars, while McKenzie is battling bad guys on Gotham. He also recently welcomed a baby girl with co-star Morena Baccarin. Rachel Bilson starred in The CW's Hart of Dixie and became a mother to daughter Briar Rose with Hayden Christensen. Brody too is now a father to a baby girl with wife Leighton Meester.

Clearly, these former teen idols have come a long way, but they'll always have a place in our heart—and thankfully we can relive it all on Hulu.