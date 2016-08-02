The Hills Cast Tell Us What They’re Up to Today

Courtesy MTV
Claire Stern
Aug 02, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 10 years since The Hills aired its very first episode. (Yeah, we feel old too.) The cult-favorite reality TV series, which followed Lauren Conrad’s life in L.A. as she pursued a career in the fashion industry, gave us memorable feuds (we’re looking at you, Speidi), and even more memorable one-liners (“You know what you did!”). 

MTV is feeling the pangs of nostalgia, too. So much so that the network is airing an anniversary special, The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now, tonight at 9 p.m. ET. In honor of the show’s triumphant return, we mined our recent oral history with the cast to revisit where they are today. Spoiler alert: The rest is still unwritten. 

1 of 9 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Jim Spellman/WireImage

LAUREN CONRAD

“The biggest projects I work on now are my two clothing lines. Then, I wrote a new book, Celebrate. I’ve also spent a lot of time working on The Little Market, a fair-trade clothing line, which affords me the opportunity to work with amazing female artisans. I’m busy, but in a good way.”

Advertisement
2 of 9 Polk Imaging/WireImage; Bryan Bedder/Getty

LO BOSWORTH

“I live in New York now and run my own website, TheLoDown, create content for brands in the cooking and lifestyle space, and have a podcast called Lady Lovin'. My boyfriend and I are also welcoming a new puppy into our home. I don’t have any complaints!”

3 of 9 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

AUDRINA PATRIDGE

“[My fiancé] Corey [Bohan] and I are planning our wedding, so there’s lots of things we’re getting ready for. And I’m working on my own swim line.”

Advertisement
4 of 9 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Amanda Edwards/WireImage

WHITNEY PORT

“My career is definitely evolving. I’m taking this time right now to restructure my line, Whitney Eve. I’m married. I live in Venice [Calif.]. I have a very normal life.”

Advertisement
5 of 9 Jordin Althaus/WireImage; Michael Tran/WireImage

HEIDI MONTAG

“I’m a domestic goddess. I cook and I clean and I deal with four dogs. Spencer and I are going to try to have a baby next year, too. I’m ready to be a mom—I think it’s going to be such a great chapter. Kristin [Cavallari] seems like such an awesome mom, and I think Audrina will be such a great mom. I guess we need to have the new Hills as moms!”

Advertisement
6 of 9 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

SPENCER PRATT

“My life is like Groundhog Day. Every morning, I make two 32 gram shots of Zip Zinger espresso. I used to have a breakfast burrito every day, but now I have an apple with almond butter, because I want to be model skinny. Then I usually do jiu jitsu for about an hour and a half, then I eat salmon. Then I go home, ice my old man knees, watch Apple TV, and tweet, because I don’t have any actual friends to talk to. Then Heidi and I will either get sushi or Mexican food and I’ll have some tequila on ice. I keep that in rotation.”

Advertisement
7 of 9 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; BobbyrocKMusic/Twitter

JUSTIN “BOBBY BRESCIA”

“My band, BobbyrocK, is on a U.S. tour. And I have a haircare line. I have other people running my hair salons, too.”

Advertisement
8 of 9 Neilson Barnard/Getty; Jim Spellman/WireImage

KELLY CUTRONE

“I’m developing a project with Lionsgate about the fashion industry and starting to work on my third book, You Are a Witch, You Know You Are, about girls and magic and power and creating what you want, through a pagan filter. I still do PR.”

Advertisement
9 of 9 David Livingston/Getty; jenniferbunney/instagram

JEN BUNNEY

“I’m the director of population health for a healthcare company based in Southern California. I help deliver quality care to people that are sick and old in vulnerable populations.”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!