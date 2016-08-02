The Hills Cast Tell Us What They’re Up to Today

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 10 years since The Hills aired its very first episode. (Yeah, we feel old too.) The cult-favorite reality TV series, which followed Lauren Conrad’s life in L.A. as she pursued a career in the fashion industry, gave us memorable feuds (we’re looking at you, Speidi), and even more memorable one-liners (“You know what you did!”).

MTV is feeling the pangs of nostalgia, too. So much so that the network is airing an anniversary special, The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now, tonight at 9 p.m. ET. In honor of the show’s triumphant return, we mined our recent oral history with the cast to revisit where they are today. Spoiler alert: The rest is still unwritten.