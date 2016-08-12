The Get Down Soundtrack Is Here to Make All Your '70s Dreams Come True

Anyone who grew up in the '70s will attest that it was the golden age of music. So it makes sense that Baz Luhrmann's highly anticipated Netflix debut, The Get Down, set in New York City toward the end of the decade (aka the rise of hip-hop and the last days of disco), would pay proper tribute to its sonic genius. The soundtrack, released on iTunes today in conjunction with the show's drop date, features music by the show's triple-threat cast, including Shameik Moore and Herizen Guardiola, plus exclusive songs from the likes of Zayn, Christina Aguilera, and Leon Bridges, to name just a few. Grab your dancing shoes and check out the full tracklist below.

1. Jaden Smith—"Welcome To the Get Down"

2. Michael Kiwanuka—"Rule the World (I Came from the City) [feat. Nasir Jones as Mr. Books]"

3. Miguel—"Cadillac"

4. Raury & Jaden Smith—"Losing Your Mind"

5. ZAYN, Teddy Pendergrass & Grandmaster Flash—"You Can't Hide / You Can't Hide from Yourself (Touch of Class GMF Remix)"

6. Michael Kiwanuka—"Black Man in a White World (Ghetto Gettysburg Address) [feat. Nasir Jones as Mr. Books]"

7. Malay & 6LACK—"Shaolin's Theme / Pray"

8. Leon Bridges—"Ball of Confusion"

9. Lyn Collins—"Think (About It)"

10. The Fatback Band & With You—"(Are You Ready) Do the Bus Stop / Suga [feat. Sarah Ruba]"

11. Christina Aguilera—"Telepathy [feat. Nile Rogers]"

12. Donna Summer—"Bad Girls"

13. Janelle Monáe—"Hum Along and Dance (Gotta Get Down)"

14. C.J. & Co.—Devil's Gun"

15. Garland Jeffreys—"Wild in the Streets"

16. Héctor Lavoe—"Que Lio"

17. Grace—"Just You, Not Now (Love Theme)"

18. Justice Smith as Ezekiel Figuero—"This Ain't No Fairy Tale"

19. Herizen Guardiola as Mylene Cruz—"Be That as It May"

20. The Get Down Brothers (Skylan Brooks, TJ Brown, Jr., Jaden Smith, Justice Smith & Shameik Moore)—"Get Down Brothers vs. Notorious 3"

21. Kamasi Washington—"Kipling Theme"

22. Herizen Guardiola as Mylene Cruz—"Set Me Free [feat. Nile Rodgers]"

23. Herizen Guardiola as Mylene Cruz & Justice Smith as Ezekiel Figuero—"Up the Ladder"