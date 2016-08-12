6 Things to Know About the New Netflix Series The Get Down

I think we’ve found our new favorite TV series. Bowing on Netflix today, The Get Down is a 1970s-set musical drama that follows a rag-tag group of Bronx teenagers who help birth hip hop as we know it. Add in a storyline of New York City’s crumbling economy during that era and you'll find that the show is complex, fascinating, and visually stunning.

Grandmaster Flash, a founding father of hip hop and one of the show's key producers, tells us what you can expect. “In order to know where you are going, you should know where you come from, so with this project, we give the viewer a chance to see this happen," Flash says. “If hip hop was a cake, then I can’t tell you how many people took a slice of that cake, but I can tell you about the recipe: the flour, the milk, the eggs, the vanilla, and the secret ingredients because I am one of the bakers."

Before you queue up your Netflix, scroll down to read a few exciting things we learned about the original series during the show's Television Critics Association panel. Then, watch all episodes of The Get Down on the streaming service starting Aug. 12.

—with reporting by Carita Rizzo