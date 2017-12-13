These Actors from The Crown Look Exactly Like Their Real-Life Royal Counterparts

Netflix’s The Crown is an award-winning season for more reasons than one. From the superb actors, including last year’s Golden Globe winner Claire Foy, to the elaborate sets and engaging writing, it makes sense that we couldn’t help but binge all 10 episodes when the first season dropped last fall. So it’s just the cherry on top that the actors all happen to look crazy similar to their real-life royal counterparts.

Take Matt Smith, for instance, who plays Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip. Sure, he’s got the accent and the unaffected bad-boy attitude down pat. But acting abilities aside, the resemblance between Smith and the long-time royal is seriously uncanny, and he’s not the only one.

In honor of The Crown Season 2, which dropped on Netflix Dec. 8, keep scrolling for all of the show's stars pictured side-by-side with the real-life individuals they play. You might not be able to tell them apart.

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth

Matt Smith as Prince Philip

Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret

Ben Miles as Peter Townsend

Victoria Hamilton as the Queen Mother

Jared Harris as King George VI

Alex Jennings as David, Duke of Windsor

Lia Williams as Wallis Simpson

John Lithgow as Winston Churchill

Pip Torrens as Tommy Lascelles

Jeremy Northam as Anthony Eden

Anton Lesser as Harold MacMillan

Michael C. Hall as President John F. Kennedy

Jodi Balfour as First Lady Jackie Kennedy

Matthew Goode as Antony Armstrong-Jones

Paul Sparks as Reverend Billy Graham

