9 TV Shows & Specials to Watch During the Thanksgiving Holiday

Ron Batzdorff/NBC; Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney; Robert Voets/Netflix
Janelle Grodsky
Nov 11, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Who’s ready for Turkey Day? To get you in the spirit, we’ve rounded up our favorite Thanksgiving specials, from old classics like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (a can’t-miss in our book) to holiday-themed episodes from our favorite TV series. Or, if you’re not feeling a turkey-centric special, there’s also plenty of new programming launching the week of Thanksgiving to get you through an inevitable food coma. Check them out below.

1 of 9 Tony Rivetti/ABC

Modern Family

It’s Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell’s (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) turn to host Thanksgiving and their feast promises to be epic. Meanwhile Haley (Sarah Hyland) wants to skip out on the family tradition to spend time with her new beau instead, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) teaches Joe about animal kindness, and Jay (Ed O'Neill) tries to keep his stress levels down. (Nov. 16, 9 p.m. ET on ABC)

Advertisement
2 of 9 TBS

Search Party

Not Thanksgiving related, but who doesn’t want to curl up on the couch with a new mystery series? This new TBS dramedy follows a group of four self-obsessed twentysomethings who join forces to solve the mysterious disappearance of a college friend. Alia Shawkat stars. (Nov. 21, 11 p.m. ET on TBS)

3 of 9 Ron Batzdorff/NBC

THIS IS US

Our favorite new TV family is celebrating Turkey Day on next week’s episode of This Is Us. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) travel to her parent’s house for Thanksgiving but an unexpected detour interrupts their trip. Meanwhile, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) learns about a secret his mother has been hiding from him. (Nov. 22, 9 p.m. ET on NBC)

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy of Breakthrough Entertainment

Anne of Green Gables

A new adaptation of L.M. Montgomery's classic novel Anne of Green Gables is coming to PBS! It tells the story of precocious orphan Anne Shirley who is placed into the care of conservative Marilla Cuthbert and her brother, Matthew. What trouble won't she get in to? (Nov. 24, 8 p.m. ET on PBS)

Advertisement
5 of 9 Robert Voets/Netflix

Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls fans, rejoice! The long-awaited, four-part revival of the series is set to bow on Netflix. We're right back in Stars Hollow and the three generations of Gilmore women are each struggling with change and all that comes with it. The series will take place over the course of one year. Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Bishop, Matt Czuchry, Milo Ventimiglia, and more are set to return. (Nov. 25, all episodes on Netflix)

Advertisement
6 of 9 ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving 

We can’t get through the holiday without the Peanuts gang. The 1973 classic finds Charlie in a pickle—his friends invite themselves over for a Thanksgiving feast even though Charlie can’t cook. Luckily Snoopy and Woodstock save the day. (Nov. 23, 8 p.m. ET on ABC)

Advertisement
7 of 9 Dana Edelson/NBC

SNL Thanksgiving

Saturday Night Live will air the best of their hilarious Thanksgiving-themed sketches ahead of your turkey feast. Remember last year's Adele-fueled skit where the family fought until they started singing "Hello" together? We hope that one is included! (Nov. 23, 9 p.m. ET on NBC)

Advertisement
8 of 9 Ben Hider/Getty Images

The 90th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

For the 90th year in a row (wow!), Macy’s will host their annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker will host the festivities, while Tony Bennett, Sarah McLachlan, Grace VanderWaal, the Muppets, and Radio City Rockettes will perform during the three-hour extravaganza. Of course, there will be all your favorite floats and balloons as well. (Nov. 24, 9 a.m. ET on NBC)

Advertisement
9 of 9 Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

Get in the holiday spirit with this Disney special airing Thanksgiving night. Emmy Award-winning siblings Julianne Hough and Derek Hough will host the magical two-hour special from Walt Disney World Resort. Expect performances by Kelly Clarkson, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood. (Nov. 24, 8 p.m. ET on ABC)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!