9 TV Shows & Specials to Watch During the Thanksgiving Holiday

Gilmore Girls fans, rejoice! The long-awaited, four-part revival of the series is set to bow on Netflix. We're right back in Stars Hollow and the three generations of Gilmore women are each struggling with change and all that comes with it. The series will take place over the course of one year. Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Bishop, Matt Czuchry, Milo Ventimiglia, and more are set to return. (Nov. 25, all episodes on Netflix)