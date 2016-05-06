Don't Miss These 7 TV Show Season Finales

Janelle Grodsky
May 06, 2016

The arrival of summer means one very important thing: Our favorite fall TV shows will go off the air! With most season finales airing this month, we’re saying farewell to Jessica Day from New Girl, Olivia Pope from Scandal, Cookie Lyon from Empire, and more of our fave characters on primetime. A few shows will even wrap up for good, like The Good Wife ending on May 8 and Mike & Molly on May 16. While we’re sad to see those small screen classics go, the rest will return again with new seasons, new drama, and new laughs in September—phew!

Need to catch up on the best series before their finales? Now is your chance to binge-watch before they bow out this month. Once you're all caught up, watch these seven season finales below.

1 of 7 Adam Taylor/FOX

New Girl: Tuesday, May 10

Will Schmidt and Cece finally get married? We’re dying for a New Girl wedding! Meanwhile, Jess and Sam may take it to the next level. (Fox, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET)

2 of 7 ABC/Byron Cohen

Scandal: Thursday, May 12

The election heats up on Scandal: Will the nominees pick their running mates? Not before more dirt is unearthed, of course. (ABC, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET)

3 of 7 ABC/Phillippe Bosse

Quantico: Sunday, May 15

It’s graduation day for the NATS, but you know the freshman season of Quantico can’t end without a bang … (ABC, May 15 at 10 p.m. ET)

4 of 7 Jane the Virgin/Facebook

Jane the Virgin: Monday, May 16

Jane and Michael move up their wedding day but don’t expect it to be all smooth sailing. What’s a wedding without a little drama though? (CW, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET)

5 of 7 Chuck Hodes/FOX

Empire: Wednesday, May 18

Tension within the Lyon family reaches an all-time high—that is, until Jamal declares he won't produce his music until they make peace. Will it be that easy though? (Fox, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET)

6 of 7 ABC/Richard Cartwright

The Catch: Thursday, May 19

Will Alice and her team finally take down Ben’s associates? You’ll just have to wait and see! (ABC, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET)

7 of 7 Barbara Nitke/NBC

Blindspot: Monday, May 23

With the FBI under constant threat of attack, Weller searches for the truth—but we can't divulge much more than that! (NBC, May 23 at 10 p.m. ET)

