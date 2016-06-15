What Taylor Schilling Loves About Her Orange Is the New Black Character

Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) entered Litchfield Penitentiary as a relatively innocent and naïve woman, and over the past three seasons, we've watched the inmate evolve into, well, a badass. But even with her new persona, Piper sometimes gets herself into situations where she’s completely in over her head. The actress recently sat down with her Orange Is the New Black castmates for a panel at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif., where she told the audience how Piper's identity changes much like trying on new clothes.

JoJo Whilden/Netflix

"This feeling I always have about Piper Chapman is that she tries on everything like a piece of clothing,” Schilling explained. “Like, she doesn’t quite fit the jacket, but she tries it on, you know what I mean? So I kind of love that about her … and what we just shot (for season 4), man, she just keeps trying on different clothes. They don’t all fit."

Catch the new season on Netflix this Friday, June 17.