We're Getting a Swedish Version of The Crown
The story of King Carl Gustaf and his family is about to serve royal drama.
After the success of Netflix's The Crown, the Swedish royal family is getting a turn on the small screen, Variety reports. Sweden's TV4 and streaming service C More are developing a six-episode limited series (and plans are already in the works to extend to more seasons) chronicling the life of King Carl Gustaf, who became king in 1973 at the age of 27.
While the story of the British royal family may be familiar to many people, the Swedish monarchy could be new to audiences. The team behind the production, which includes Åsa Lantz, the author of Selma, notes that the Swedish royals have a slew of stories to tell.
"I've personally never been a fan of monarchy, but I remember reading the treatment of six or seven pages while I was on a flight. As I was reading those pages, I started crying because it was so strong," Josefine Tengblad, head of drama at TV4 and C More, said. "It's a little bit like The King's Speech in the way that it portrays someone who is being groomed to become someone he's not, and is having people trying to change him."
Lantz noted that viewers could be going into the series without knowing anything, which is a great starting point for the show.
"Other kings and queens are said to have had an impact on world events. The history of our King is something different. Not as highlighted internationally but at least as dramatic and fascinating. And for many of us, completely unknown," Lantz said.
According to People, King Carl Gustaf has three children: Crown Princess Victoria, 43; Prince Carl Philip, 41; and Princess Madeleine, 38; and each has a family of their own. Princess Victoria is heir apparent, followed by her daughter, Princess Estelle, 8.
And before any Crown-style drama happens, the Swedish royal family has been alerted and is aware that the whole project is a drama, not a straight-up documentary.
The Royal Court told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter: "As we understand it, it is planned as a drama documentary. When it comes to documentaries, it is important that they are as close to the truth as possible, and that the facts are presented correctly. As for the dramatized part of the series, it is of course based on artistic freedom, something we have no control over."