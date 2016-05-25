Binge Watch These 6 Shows Before They Return This Summer

Janelle Grodsky
May 25, 2016 @ 7:15 am

Did you miss the boat on watching last summer’s TV hits, like hacker drama Mr. Robot? What about UnReal, the series that took you behind the scenes of a Bachelor-like reality show? Don’t fret!

Now’s your chance to binge watch the best summer series before they’re back on air. Plus, now that the fall shows have ended and your DVRs are cleared out, it’s the perfect time to dive into these fan-favorite series. And who doesn’t love a TV marathon? So get your popcorn and your streaming devices ready because these are the shows to catch up on before their new seasons return this summer.

Bloodline (Netflix)

Season 1 follows the Rayburn family as their black sheep son (played by Ben Mendelsohn) returns to stir up old scars from the past. As dark secrets slowly reveal themselves, the disfunctional family begins to unravel. Kyle Chandler also stars. Stream Season 1 on Netflix before the show returns on May 27th.

UnREAL (Lifetime)

This drama takes a gritty look at what goes on behind the scenes of Everlasting, a Bachelor-like reality show. As you can imagine, the off-camera antics are even crazier than what happens on-screen. Stream the first season now on Hulu. Then, tune in to Lifetime when the show returns on June 6th.

Angie Tribeca (TBS)

This comedy from Steve Carell takes a satirical look at police procedurals. Rashida Jones plays police detective Angie Tribeca, who's forced to take on a new partner (even though she works better alone) on cases in the RHCU (Really Heinous Crimes Unit). Stream the first season on Hulu before Season 2 returns to TBS on June 6th.

Casual (Hulu)

The Hulu comedy's freshman season centers on Valerie (played by Michaela Watkins), a newly divorced single mother who moves into her younger brother's house with her daughter. Uncomfortable hilarity ensues. Stream Season 1 on Hulu before its June 7th premiere.

Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

Netflix has released three seasons of this critically acclaimed dramedy, but it's worth a binge watch nonetheless. It follows Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), who is sentenced to 15 months in a minimum-security women's federal prison. There she interacts with fellow prisoners and guards, whose backstories are also revealed over the course of the series. Stream on Netflix before Season 4 premieres June 17th.

Mr. Robot (USA)

Anti-social cybersecurity programmer by day, vigilante hacker by night—Rami Malek plays Elliot Alderson who's faced with a moral dilemma when he's recruited by an underground group of hackers to help bring down corporate America, including the company he works for. Stream Season 1 on USANetwork.com, the USA Now app, and Amazon Prime. Then, tune in for the Season 2 premiere on July 13th.

