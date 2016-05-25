Binge Watch These 6 Shows Before They Return This Summer

Did you miss the boat on watching last summer’s TV hits, like hacker drama Mr. Robot? What about UnReal, the series that took you behind the scenes of a Bachelor-like reality show? Don’t fret!

Now’s your chance to binge watch the best summer series before they’re back on air. Plus, now that the fall shows have ended and your DVRs are cleared out, it’s the perfect time to dive into these fan-favorite series. And who doesn’t love a TV marathon? So get your popcorn and your streaming devices ready because these are the shows to catch up on before their new seasons return this summer.